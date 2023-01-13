Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
HipHopDX.com
Ed Lover Thinks Amil Is One Of Hip Hop’s Biggest ‘What Ifs’
Ed Lover has listed former JAY-Z protégé Amil alongside the likes of Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke as artists whose unfulfilled careers could have shifted the game. Picking up a conversation sparked by Nelly, Ed Lover took to Instagram on Thursday (January 12) to offer his input about who he felt might be considered the biggest “What If” in Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
thesource.com
Tory Lanez New Mugshot Goes Viral
While Tory Lanez and his new defense team, which includes former Death Row lawyer David Kenner, organize their strategy going into the appellate phase of his conviction, a mugshot from his re-arrest has now surfaced and has more than a few people wondering what’s going to happen next in the saga of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ray J Blasts Tyrese Over Eddie Murphy Call Out About Will Smith Joke
Ray told Tyrese to “show some respect before Will slap you back to your reality.”. All Tyrese wanted to do was show support for Will Smith, but Ray J didn’t appreciate Eddie Murphy being caught up in the message. This week, Hollywood’s rich and famous gathered together for the 2023 Golden Globes. While the ceremony was arguably lackluster, host Jerrod Carmichael stirred the pot with his controversial remarks.
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Complex
50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show. Initially uploaded to TikTok last month, Fif’s track was dropped during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert, which Ja Rule and Ashanti performed at. During the clip, people can be seen on the stage attempting to put an end to the music. “Aye cut this shit off,” said one person who grabbed the mic on stage. The TikTok post was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo Says He Doesn’t Have Management
The Memphis rapper made the revelation during a recent interview. Moneybagg Yo is quickly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the game. Thanks to his hard-hitting sound and several hit songs, he continues to put on for the South’s booming scene. During a recent brief interview, however,...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Recruits Hit-Boy For First Song Since TakeOff's Death: Listen
Offset has linked up with Hit-Boy to release his first song since TakeOff’s death last November. The lively club anthem, “2 Live,” serves as a direct contrast to Quavo’s somber solo track “Without You,” which he released last week. Offset’s bouncy track instead finds Hit-Boy rapping about his fun experience at the club, while the Migos member spits about a late-night love interest that “gets crazy.”
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will “Never Do A ‘Verzuz'”
Tony Yayo says he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever do a “Verzuz.”. Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
HipHopDX.com
Julio Foolio Hilariously Shows Rappers How To Handle An Interrogation: ‘I Am Not 6ix9ine’
Julio Foolio has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement and with snitching being a topic of discussion within rap, he showed how he believes rhymers should handle the interrogation room. Footage emerged of Foolio — born Charles Jones — in custody after being apprehended for alleged excessive...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Joins Lil Baby In Unfollowing Gunna
Lil Baby also unfollowed Gunna over the weekend. Meek Mill quietly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram shortly after Lil Baby. Gunna’s faced a tremendous amount of backlash after he copped an Alford plea in court. Though his attorney insisted that he won’t testify, a video of Gunna admitting that YSL is a gang emerged online. Many feel as though the statement will be used against Young Thug, who prosecutors accuse of being the YSL leader.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
hotnewhiphop.com
M. Rumbi And Iyanah Connect With BasicCity On “Lose” Single: Listen
The start of a new year is obviously the perfect time to embrace new things – including new artists! We’ve already been putting plenty on your radar over the past two weeks, but now, we’ve got something exciting from M. Rumbi for your consideration. “I wanted to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Gives Fabolous His Credit: “Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy”
Drake says he “wouldn’t be anywhere without” Fabolous. Drake paid homage to Fabolous for his influence and impact on his career. Fabolous is a rapper’s rapper in many ways. Though he’s far from the commercial heights he was once at, there’s really no doubt how impactful he was to the game. From his wordplay to his swag and laidback demeanor, Fab had the game on lock at one point in time.
