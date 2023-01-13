Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
Bounty offered for derelict fishing gear
Jan. 16—See abandoned fishing gear floating in the ocean ? There's a bounty for that. See abandoned fishing gear floating in the ocean ? There's a bounty for that. Under a new program launched by Hawaii Pacific University, eligible commercial fishers can be paid for removing this—basically, some of the most harmful litter of the seas—from the ocean.
Yahoo Sports
Update: Highways flood. Rain totals and when we'll get break in weather
North State residents can expect a break in the weather next week after wind and rain pounded Northern California on Saturday. Storms will begin to weaken on Sunday night and throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Until then, expect more rain and gusty winds from the south to...
Yahoo Sports
Wave knocks 3 visitors into ocean at Olivine Pools on Maui
Jan. 14—A man was rescued in Olivine Pools in the Kahakuloa area after he and two other people were "knocked down by a large wave," the Maui Fire Department reported today. MFD said two females and male were struck by the wave today around noon. They were "clinging on the rocks along the shore," MFD said. The two females were able to make their way up away from the water, but the male had to be flown by rescue personnel from the rocks.
Comments / 0