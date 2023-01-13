ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
Bounty offered for derelict fishing gear

Jan. 16—See abandoned fishing gear floating in the ocean ? There's a bounty for that. See abandoned fishing gear floating in the ocean ? There's a bounty for that. Under a new program launched by Hawaii Pacific University, eligible commercial fishers can be paid for removing this—basically, some of the most harmful litter of the seas—from the ocean.
HAWAII STATE
Wave knocks 3 visitors into ocean at Olivine Pools on Maui

Jan. 14—A man was rescued in Olivine Pools in the Kahakuloa area after he and two other people were "knocked down by a large wave," the Maui Fire Department reported today. MFD said two females and male were struck by the wave today around noon. They were "clinging on the rocks along the shore," MFD said. The two females were able to make their way up away from the water, but the male had to be flown by rescue personnel from the rocks.

