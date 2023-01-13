Kim Reynolds has been sworn in for a second 4-year term as governor. Here's what to know:

Jan. 14—A man was rescued in Olivine Pools in the Kahakuloa area after he and two other people were "knocked down by a large wave," the Maui Fire Department reported today. MFD said two females and male were struck by the wave today around noon. They were "clinging on the rocks along the shore," MFD said. The two females were able to make their way up away from the water, but the male had to be flown by rescue personnel from the rocks.

