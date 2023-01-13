ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ashlandsource.com

Compass Financial Strategies founder earns Master of Science degree

ASHLAND -- The American College has conferred the degree of Master of Science in Financial Planning (MSFP) with a Concentration in Retirement Planning upon Chad Brown, RICP, a Bellville native and founder of Compass Financial Strategies in Ashland. Brown's degree came in recognition of meeting the requirements of the Richard...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law

ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

DriveOhio to deploy automated vehicles on Ohio roads

COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that...
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

OHSAA to support Esports Ohio state tournament

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio. Esports Ohio was created by teachers to enhance the...
OHIO STATE

