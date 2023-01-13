Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Compass Financial Strategies founder earns Master of Science degree
ASHLAND -- The American College has conferred the degree of Master of Science in Financial Planning (MSFP) with a Concentration in Retirement Planning upon Chad Brown, RICP, a Bellville native and founder of Compass Financial Strategies in Ashland. Brown's degree came in recognition of meeting the requirements of the Richard...
Here are 7 historic sites in Ohio to visit this winter
Cold weather and shorter days often give me a case of cabin fever. My grandmother used to say that she was feeling shack wacky. Whatever you call it, it’s a common affliction in Ohio this time of year.
Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law
ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
DriveOhio to deploy automated vehicles on Ohio roads
COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that...
OHSAA to support Esports Ohio state tournament
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio. Esports Ohio was created by teachers to enhance the...
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
WRDL: Sewage, cops, journalistic integrity and Melanie Miller
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Carr discussed three of the publication's recent articles.
