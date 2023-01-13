Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
NOLA.com
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
NOLA.com
Rex organization charity pledges $1.6 million to New Orleans education
The Pro Bono Publico Foundation, charitable arm of the Rex organization, has pledged another $1.6 million to New Orleans public schools and nonprofits, continuing its philanthropic efforts to improve local education. The commitment marks the eighth consecutive year that the organization has pledged more than $1 million to local education...
NOLA.com
Bareknuckle fighters making return to New Orleans on Feb. 24
At the Mississippi River end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner there’s a statue commemorating the first bare-knuckle world heavyweight championship fight. American Tom Allen and England’s Jem Mace went at it on that site in 1870. On Feb. 24, 153 years later and at the other end of...
NOLA.com
New partners at Kean Miller, LaPorte; new hire at Stone Pigman
-- The Young Leadership Council has named its 2023 Board of Directors. The executive committee will be led by President Patrick Hernandez, of Propeller. Andrew Koehler, of Intralox, will serve as past president, with Graham Williams, of Sternberg, Naccari, & White, serving as president-elect. Two new board members will join...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
NOLA.com
Photos: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans
R’Bonney Gabriel was the first Filipina American to win Miss Universe. She beat out 83 other contestants on Saturday night in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
'Little Mermaid' in Chalmette, college admission tips at UHC, and other schools news
OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR: Students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette will perform Disney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr." Jan, 27-28 in the cafeteria of the school, 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette. Tickets for the Friday dinner performance at 6 p.m. are $35; pre-order through school by Jan. 24. There will be shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with $15 tickets at the door. For information, call the school at (504) 271-2953.
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
NOLA.com
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NOLA.com
Michelle Anderson steps down after nine seasons with Slidell volleyball
Slidell volleyball coach Michelle “Lori” Anderson has stepped down after nine seasons with the Tigers. Anderson, who guided the Tigers to seven playoff appearances and a quarterfinals berth in 2016, said it was simply the right time to step away. “I just have a lot of family things...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Many tour guides remain barred from St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 after a lost appeal in federal court, more than 450,000 Louisiana residents are served by failing water systems, street lights along the interstate are slowly being repaired and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
NOLA.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
NOLA.com
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday
Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOLA.com
How to spur investment in New Orleans East? Business owners ponder solutions
Parking police cars at problem gas stations. Sending descriptions of vacant New Orleans East properties – and the benefits of doing business in the area – to Fortune 500 companies. And spreading the word about the East's amenities, instead of broadcasting its ills. Those are just some of...
NOLA.com
Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras leaders toast and are toasted before Fools of Misrule walk
Carnival season on the north shore kicked off in Covington on Jan. 7 with the rowdy and energetic St. John’s Fools of Misrule, led by co-captains Dan Cobb and Mark Verrett. Representatives from other local krewes joined area leaders in the courtyard of the Southern Hotel as a welcome toast was made by Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, wishing all a safe and festive Carnival season. The officers then made their way to Seiler Bar to join other lively revelers ready to begin the Fools annual walking parade through the streets of Old Covington. This year’s monarch, given with the title “Lord of Fools”, is James “Jimmy” Wong. The monarch was selected by chance, having chosen the coveted slice of king cake with the golden bean.
NOLA.com
Tulane loses first coach since historic turnaround season; see who, where they're going
Tulane is losing two-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to Oregon, a source confirmed. Hampton, whose defense allowed the second fewest points and the third fewest yards in the American Athletic Conference this season, will fill the opening created when Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Powledge accepted a job as defensive coordinator at Baylor in December.
