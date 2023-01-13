Read full article on original website
Byrdie
Amanda Seyfried Wore This Red Lipstick for an Old Hollywood-Inspired Red Carpet Look
While Amanda Seyfried was unable to make it to the Golden Globes earlier this month (due to a musical project which ended up being an adaptation of Thelma and Louise, not Mamma Mia 3, unfortunately), she showed up and showed out for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where she accepted the award for her performance in The Dropout wearing a vintage Dior gown.
Byrdie
The Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil Has Sparked a Viral Debate—So Who Is It Really For?
Having had natural hair for more than ten years, I can confirm: Finding hair products that work for your hair type(s) is a struggle. So when you find something that does work for you, the idea that it might be reformulated–or that you might not be able to access it all–is a legitimate fear.
Byrdie
Aubrey Plaza's Critics Choice Updo Was Inspired By '90s Supermodels
Awards season is officially in full swing as we move into the second major show of the year, the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. The carpet was a treat, with celebs embracing more off-beat fashion choices than last week's Golden Globes. But the beauty looks also grabbed our attention, including Aubrey Plaza's simple yet chic updo.
Byrdie
Zoe Kravitz on Winding Down and The $29 Concealer She Always Carries
Zoe Kravitz is overflowing with confidence, determination, and power. She's settling into her seventh year as the face of YSL Beauty (a distinction she now shares with father Lenny Kravitz), and she's entering into post-production for her directorial debut, Pussy Island, set to release in 2023. On top of that, Kravitz's stride on red carpets, magazine covers, and more are nowhere near over.
Byrdie
Caliray’s New Surfproof Setting Spray Is Like the Beach in a Bottle
If you’ve been in the beauty game since the early 2000s (or earlier), you know that Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Setting Spray has long been established as The One to Beat. But a challenger has emerged—and the call is coming from inside the beach house. Caliray, the easy, breezy, eco-friendly beauty brand co-founded by Urban Decay founder (and All-Nighter mastermind) Wende Zomnir, has entered the arena with the Surfproof Hydrating Setting Spray ($35).
The Best Electric Toothbrushes to Keep Your Teeth Clean, Healthy and Bright
If you’re considering an electric toothbrush, then you’re one step ahead on a thorough oral care regimen. (And if you’re already using an electric toothbrush, then let’s say it’s “two steps ahead”.) That’s because these devices—or the best electric toothbrushes in the category, at least—can brush faster and more effectively than any human hand. “Manual toothbrush strokes are approximately 300 per minute,” says Dr. Clement Kairouz, a dentist at Apa Aesthetic in NYC. “What makes an electric brush superior is that [the best ones] usually oscillate around 3,000 to 7,500 strokes per minute.” And if you’re curious about the primary difference...
Byrdie
How to Untangle Necklaces: 4 Helpful Methods for Minimal Hassle
We’ve all had those fateful moments when we open our jewelry case to an unruly knot of tangled-up necklaces. Few tasks are more frustrating and tedious than trying to untangle a tight knot in your favorite thin chain necklace, especially when you're in a rush. A tough tangle is especially disappointing and anxiety-inducing if the piece has a special meaning to you.
