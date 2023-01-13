ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Antelope Valley Press

High wind damages kinetic sculpture in Lancaster park

PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm. The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.
LANCASTER, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County

(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Scattered showers in the forecast Monday before drier conditions return to Southern California

The rain is not quite done soaking Southern California, as scattered showers remain in the forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Showers will continue through Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. This latest storm brought less rain […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
foxla.com

Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Sees Record Rainfall, With More On the Way to the Region

More rain is expected Sunday and Monday after the Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

