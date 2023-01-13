Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead
A slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week. The post Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
Seven million Californians under flood alert as more rain expected
Seven million people are under a flood alert while parts of California are underwater after a series of storms dumped torrential rain across the state. NBC News’ Dana Griffin reports from Northern California. Jan. 16, 2023.
Antelope Valley Press
High wind damages kinetic sculpture in Lancaster park
PALMDALE — One of the city’s newest public art installations is on the mend after it was damaged by high wind in a December storm. The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park was damaged during an overnight storm, on Dec. 10 and 11, when it faced intense, erratic wind of up to 63 mph, Palmdale officials said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
Scattered showers in the forecast Monday before drier conditions return to Southern California
The rain is not quite done soaking Southern California, as scattered showers remain in the forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Showers will continue through Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. This latest storm brought less rain […]
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
Rain Falling Again Over Southland, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will continue to be drenched with off-and-on precipitation through Monday, forecasters say.
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekend
Southern California Weather Force has re-issued the Flood Watch for the coast/basin/valley areas of Southern California, effective now through Monday along with mountain snow at times so read on for details …
foxla.com
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
foxla.com
Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Sees Record Rainfall, With More On the Way to the Region
More rain is expected Sunday and Monday after the Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.
Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today
Another storm will arrive Sunday night, forecasters say, with rain predicted into Monday morning. The post Long Beach gets record rainfall Saturday; more on the way today appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Orange County wetlands and wildlife care's roof collapses during SoCal storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It’s a battle against time at Orange County's Wetlands and Wildlife care center, where last week’s storm caused some serious damage. The severe weather from the previous week left the care weather with a collapsed rood and water into the facility’s electrical system.
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Southern California prepares for weekend storms
After a week of dangerous wet weather, Southern California is bracing for even more rain. The post Southern California prepares for weekend storms appeared first on KYMA.
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Comments / 0