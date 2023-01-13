ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lil joe
2d ago

he need to stop playing games with us and give the people some of that money like he done with the Ukraine people that can over here on are tax dollars

The Center Square

Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax

(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Ohio EMA taking applications for Safe Room Rebate Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation

CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
OHIO STATE
newsymom.com

Ohio’s House Bill 45 Makes Changes to Childcare Spending

(Ohio) – A recent spending bill signed by Governor Dewine allocates close to $500 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds for Ohio’s childcare industry. The Department of Jobs and Family Services will spend $499 million in direct payments to providers serving children. The bill redirects $499 million...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Shawnee State University expands Free Tuition Program

Shawnee State University has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in the state of Ohio. Offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score, these counties join Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, Jackson, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky that have been part of the free tuition program since its launch last fall.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Jake Wells

Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed

In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 16, 2023

A damp start to the week as clouds are building and scattered showers are going to be working into Ohio this afternoon. Moisture looks relatively light, but we expect coverage to be at 80% or better this afternoon and overnight tonight. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ and action starts first in western Ohio later this afternoon, before spreading over the rest of the state through tomorrow morning. Clouds hold for the rest of tomorrow, but we may see some breaks happen mid to late afternoon.
OHIO STATE

