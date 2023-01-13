Read full article on original website
Lil joe
2d ago
he need to stop playing games with us and give the people some of that money like he done with the Ukraine people that can over here on are tax dollars
Reply
2
Related
Ohio looking at options to replace gas tax
(The Center Square) – Calling the gas tax an unsustainable way to fund transportation infrastructure, the Ohio Department of Transportation is studying its options. Using a $4 million federal grant, Ohio developed a website to seek public opinion on potential funding options. Those results will eventually be forwarded to the General Assembly later this year, according to a promotional video produced by ODOT. In the video, ODOT’s David Rose said...
WCPO
Ohio EMA taking applications for Safe Room Rebate Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program.
ideastream.org
Ohio employers with apprentices can apply for state funds through March
Employers who use apprentices will have until the end of March to apply for state grants of up to $25,000 to help cover the cost of training and tools they've incurred since mid-2020. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services extended the deadline from the end of 2022, to...
Are the lights coming back on at NOPEC? State regulators could soon decide
The future of Ohio's largest governmental energy aggregator remains in limbo, following its sudden move last summer to drop more than half-a-million electricity customers because it was unable to secure competitive rates for them amid a volatile energy market.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
spectrumnews1.com
Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation
CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
newsymom.com
Ohio’s House Bill 45 Makes Changes to Childcare Spending
(Ohio) – A recent spending bill signed by Governor Dewine allocates close to $500 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds for Ohio’s childcare industry. The Department of Jobs and Family Services will spend $499 million in direct payments to providers serving children. The bill redirects $499 million...
IV drip therapy, a new way for central Ohioans to better health in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People looking to jump start that new year’s resolution to better their health are rolling up their sleeves for intravenous drip therapy – a fast-growing trend promising many health benefits. “I felt more focused,” said Bryan Ferryman who first tried IV drip therapy two...
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
Shawnee State University expands Free Tuition Program
Shawnee State University has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in the state of Ohio. Offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score, these counties join Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, Jackson, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky that have been part of the free tuition program since its launch last fall.
vidanewspaper.com
Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Ohio Submitted To State Legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed
In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
Latest proposal to toughen standards for amending Ohio’s constitution the worst version yet: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest chapter in the crusade to insulate the Ohio Constitution from the voters occurred in the last week when Rep. Brian Stewart launched a new version of a proposal that had died in the General Assembly. In early December, Rep. Stewart introduced H.J.R 6 (134th General...
Hearings begin this week on bill that guts Ohio State Board of Education, revamps Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Committee hearings are expected to begin Tuesday on an Ohio Senate bill – introduced for a third time – that would remove most control over education policy from the State Board of Education and instead give it to the governor. Senate Bill 1 is...
Advocates praise law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 16, 2023
A damp start to the week as clouds are building and scattered showers are going to be working into Ohio this afternoon. Moisture looks relatively light, but we expect coverage to be at 80% or better this afternoon and overnight tonight. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ and action starts first in western Ohio later this afternoon, before spreading over the rest of the state through tomorrow morning. Clouds hold for the rest of tomorrow, but we may see some breaks happen mid to late afternoon.
Comments / 1