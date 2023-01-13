ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man indicted for possession of firearm, another indicted for trafficking cocaine

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.co m.

James Lewis Ward

On Jan. 11, a grand jury indicted James Lewis Ward on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple battery and family violence. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 16, 2022.

Ward has cycled in and out of the court system. On June 24, 2015, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which the district attorney chose not to prosecute. On May 9, 2016, he was charged with riot in a penal institution, for which he pled guilty. On April 1, 2020, Ward was charged with battery and family violence. On Feb. 21, 2021, he was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

When charged most recently, Ward was awaiting a status check.

Christopher Bostic

On Jan. 12, a grand jury indicted Christopher Bostic for charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Those charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 9. A preliminary hearing is set to take place on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

Police Accountability: Savannah Police officer fired amid internal investigation, probe into attempted hanging

Edward Shuman

At a Jan. 12 arraignment, Edward Shuman pled not guilty to a charge of burglary in the first degree. The charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 14, 2021. While in police custody, Shuman attempted to hang himself , which led to three officers being placed on administrative leave.

