Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut as Apple CEO

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

Apple C EO Tim Cook will be receiving a salary that's 40% less than last year at $49 million.

Cook's pay cut, laid out in a Wednesday SEC filing , is "responsive to shareholder feedback, while continuing both to align pay with performance and to recognize Mr. Cook’s outstanding leadership,” according to the filing. He also personally recommended the decrease.

"Taking into consideration Apple’s comparative size, scope, and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to our primary peer group for future years," the filing read.

Tim Cook, COO of Apple, announces that Verizon Wireless will carry Apple's iPhone, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011 in New York.


Last year Cook earned $99 million, a slight increase from his 2021 salary of $98.73 million , estimated to be more than six times larger than his pay of $14.8 million received in 2020.

This comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate bill 1162 to address disparity in wages for women, making California the second state behind New York to require salary transparency. The law applies to companies with more than 15 employees.

Apple saw record revenue of $90.1 billion, up 8% year over year, in its most recent quarterly financial report . Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, which was an increase of 8% year over year, and annual earnings per diluted share were $6.11, up 9% year over year.

