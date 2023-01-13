Read full article on original website
614now.com
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
Knox Pages
Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
wktn.com
HC OSU Extension Offering Fertilizer Certification Program
A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Kenton for any private or commercial applicator who needs to obtain fertilizer certification for the first. This training will be held at the Hardin County OSU Extension office on Friday, February 10. The class will begin at 1 that afternoon. There...
Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus Zoo announces name of baby koala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of their newest joey!. The zoo posted to Twitter Wednesday, announcing that Koala Katy's baby girl is named Kora. The name is a combination of Katy and Thoar, honoring their last baby together after Thoar was humanely euthanized on July 18, 2022 due to declining health.
Hundreds of Findlay City Schools staff, faculty train with new shooting response system
TOLEDO, Ohio — On the same Friday the Ottawa Hills school district was locked down to a swatting call -- a fake school threat intended to draw a large police response -- Findlay City Schools practiced new active shooter drills as over 800 staff, faculty and community members participated in comprehensive training under the SafeDefend system.
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
Citizens Academy Underway Soon In City Of Delaware
Learn why Delaware is the great City it is and meet your local government in person through the City of Delaware Citizens’ Academy. Go behind the scenes at Delaware’s Police Department, Fire Department and water and sewer plants. Learn the structure of city government at City Hall and more. You already live in one of Ohio’s best hometowns; now you can learn how it works, and make it even better.
Landmarks Of Delaware County: Stuyvesant Hall
Stuyvesant Hall is Ohio Wesleyan University’s oldest and one of its most unique dormitories. The building embodies tradition while at the same time its housing units boast modern amenities. In 1925, OWU received a bequest of one million dollars from Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Stuyvesant. While neither were...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
ocj.com
Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team
Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
