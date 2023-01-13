Ja Morant had a message for the national audience tuning in to the MLK Day celebration game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns. Morant drove to the basket with Suns guard Saben Lee on his back. Suns center Deandre Ayton was in front of Morant, so the Grizzlies guard rose up as Lee hit him from behind, and he converted the shot. Morant, smiling into the TNT cameras, mouthed, "he can't guard me" while dancing on the floor.

