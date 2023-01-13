ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies pull away from Suns in MLK Day game, secure 10th straight win

Ja Morant had a message for the national audience tuning in to the MLK Day celebration game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns. Morant drove to the basket with Suns guard Saben Lee on his back. Suns center Deandre Ayton was in front of Morant, so the Grizzlies guard rose up as Lee hit him from behind, and he converted the shot. Morant, smiling into the TNT cameras, mouthed, "he can't guard me" while dancing on the floor.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Mike Tomlin’s biggest blind spot is the one area where he can learn from the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Tomlin needs help from the Cleveland Browns. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Tomlin’s Steelers have owned Cleveland for three decades. He’s never coached a losing team. But when it comes to firing coaches, the Browns have no equal. And in that regard, Tomlin, who’s fired just three coordinators in 16 seasons as head coach, could take a note from his dysfunctional divisional neighbor.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/16: Barrel Scraping, Content Machines, and Skillful Napping Behavior

It’s Monday morning, a day when I’m usually despairing of another dismal performance, and here I am again. This time, it’s not the Cleveland Browns who are at fault but, rather, the Cleveland Browns media. Yes, the local media has completely failed over the last 24 hours to provide us with free content to populate this daily feature and give me something to yammer about this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH

