Brookline, MA

WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cranes used to remove FedEx truck after rollover crash

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two heavy-duty tow truck cranes were used to remove a FedEx delivery truck that was involved in a rollover crash on Monday. According to police, the delivery vehicle rolled over onto a guardrail on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham. Police said the 35-year-old driver from Fall...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Two cars crash at same location in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

16-year-old killed in early morning crash on Berkley, Massachusetts road

BERKLEY, Mass. — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said. According to the DA, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 76 Myricks Street. The victim,...
BERKLEY, MA
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Water again seen spraying from Jamaica Plain street, following weekend flood

BOSTON — More water was seen spraying Monday morning from the scene of a weekend water main break that caused flooding in a Boston neighborhood. The 36-inch water main originally broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby Minton, Waldon and Round Hill streets, causing some of the streets to buckle. The water was shut off before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Boston fire officials.
BOSTON, MA

