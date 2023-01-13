Read full article on original website
Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband
COHASSET, Mass. — A Cohasset Police log is shedding new light on how Ana Walshe’s disappearance was first brought to the attention to the police. The police log indicates that Ana’s employer, Tishman Speyer, contacted the police before her husband Brian Walshe. According to the log, a...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
WCVB
Cranes used to remove FedEx truck after rollover crash
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two heavy-duty tow truck cranes were used to remove a FedEx delivery truck that was involved in a rollover crash on Monday. According to police, the delivery vehicle rolled over onto a guardrail on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham. Police said the 35-year-old driver from Fall...
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
WCVB
Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON — Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
WCVB
16-year-old killed in early morning crash on Berkley, Massachusetts road
BERKLEY, Mass. — A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning as a result of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said. According to the DA, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 76 Myricks Street. The victim,...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
DA: Field crews search for missing woman, Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Field crews used drones and K9s on Sunday to search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday, the district attorney said. Tee was was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said. The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m. Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of...
WCVB
Water again seen spraying from Jamaica Plain street, following weekend flood
BOSTON — More water was seen spraying Monday morning from the scene of a weekend water main break that caused flooding in a Boston neighborhood. The 36-inch water main originally broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby Minton, Waldon and Round Hill streets, causing some of the streets to buckle. The water was shut off before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Boston fire officials.
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night.
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
