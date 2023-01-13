Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
Brentwood police arrest man on suspicion of 'recklessly' discharging projectiles at cars
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of "recklessly discharging projectiles" at moving cars. Police arrested Brandon Hasenpusch of Brentwood on Saturday after searching a home on Almond Street and finding "related evidence," which they did not describe in detail. Police also didn't say if...
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead
NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
CBS News
Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
Suspect in custody, scene clear after bomb threat at Department of Human Assistance
SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ryan Marin walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb, which also caused a disruption at the light rail station between 28th and R street.He was taken into custody, and police turned their attention toward the backpack.During their investigation, officers determined that the backpack was filled with personal items and no bomb.At this time, Marin has been charged with threatening public employees/officers and criminal threats.
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
ABC10
3 injured after SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into the Dairy Queen in Citrus Heights, Monday. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one of the three injured needed to be taken to the hospital. The fire department says all three people were sitting in...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
Man detained after man killed in stabbing in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was killed in a stabbing in Sacramento County. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man stabbed along Iron Gorge Drive in the Vineyard neighborhood.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect accused of gun trafficking
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect accused of trying to illegally traffic guns. Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson. According to investigators, Jackson was not allowed to be in the possession of firearms. -Video Above: Man pointed gun at person before officers fired their weapons toward him […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2