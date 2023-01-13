Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO