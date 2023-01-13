Read full article on original website
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
989wclz.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
New public defenders help but don’t fully alleviate court’s troubles finding enough defense lawyers
Judges and court clerks have been unable to find enough available attorneys to immediately serve indigent clients since 2022, and courts have seen no improvement since. Photo by Fred J. Field. State officials say they’re barely keeping up with the demand for lawyers to represent the poor in criminal and...
wabi.tv
Maine defense lawyer facing criminal charges
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment. Court records state that Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in...
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
WGME
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
newscentermaine.com
Maine Frame | MLK Day a chance to reflect on civil rights in the state
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on the civil rights movement across the nation and here in Maine.
Maine lobstermen must report catch, new rule says
MAINE, USA — Lobstermen in Maine have a new rule to abide by this new year that's separate from the battle over right whale regulations that recently caused a lot of controversy for the industry. The new regulation requires all commercial lobstermen to make monthly, electronic reports to the...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
WMTW
Remains found in Maine identified after more than 20 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — The State Medical Examiner for Maine has identified a man whose remains were found more than two decades ago. On July 24, 2000, the partially skeletonized remains of a man were found in the. Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles offshore, near the Grand Manan Banks. Wednesday, the...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
lonelyplanet.com
How to get around Maine
Maine is the largest state in New England by far, with a small population concentrated in the southern third, especially along the stunning coast. This means much of the state, bordering on New Hampshire to the southwest, the Atlantic Ocean to the southeast and Canada everywhere else, retains a rural beauty that can be hard to fully appreciate without a car – especially outside of the busy summer and fall months, as tourist activity plummets in winter and spring and many services follow suit.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
northeastern.edu
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Stimulus check update: Who is eligible for relief payments from the American Rescue Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills signed the $474 million plan into law, which includes numerous relief payments to assist residents in dealing with rising energy expenses this winter. The Revenue Forecasting Committee’s $283 million revenue prediction provides the funding. The plan also makes use of the $157 million allocated to...
newscentermaine.com
Yes, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service
The day is designed to encourage people to volunteer in their communities. Here are a few opportunities to lend a hand in Maine.
