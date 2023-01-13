ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GChLk_0kDuNTb800

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday.

However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return.

McDermott said that Hyde, who has been on injured reserve for most of the season due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 2 but was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, will also not play should the Bills advance to the Divisional Round.

But McDermott didn't rule out his return if Buffalo makes it to the AFC Championship.

"After that I don't know," he said. "It's kind of 1 of those things like 'Wake me up, tap me on the shoulder' when he's ready."

The initial thought was that Hyde would be out for the rest of the season - playoffs or not - after he suffered the neck injury in the 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.

Instead, he could now bring a major boost to Buffalo's secondary.

In his minimal playing time this season, Hyde has seven total tackles, five of which came in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
FanSided

3 Dolphins to blame for Wild Card loss

The Miami Dolphins missed out on the chance to pull off an upset to the Buffalo Bills, losing 34-31 in the Wild Card round. These three Dolphins are the most to blame for the loss. No one gave the Miami Dolphins a chance in the Wild Card Round. They were...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.  Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.  According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy