Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
ourmshome.com
Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House
Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
a-z-animals.com
See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River
See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is famous for its beauty and the amazing sights you can see. Not only is the river beautiful, but it’s also massive! Although there are many things you can do on the Mississippi River, sometimes it’s great to take a walking trail near the massive body of water. Fun fact, the largest cruise ship to ever set sail on the Mississippi River is coming soon!
Delta farmer continues struggle due to widespread flooding
Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner Paul Hollis, of Rolling Fork, is a first-generation farmer — and as a rule, he says it’s lost on outsiders just how important agriculture is to the South Mississippi Delta way of life. Agriculture touches everything, in some shape or fashion. It influences the...
Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi, state’s top doctor says
Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
thegazebogazette.com
Mississippi Reports 14th COVID-19 Death of Child
A 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19, the state’s department of health said Wednesday. The infant under the age of one was the most recent child to die in Mississippi. The child was the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. According...
KATV
Montrose mayor shares thoughts on Red Cross relief, asks for funding after tornado damage
Montrose (KATV) — More than a week ago KATV reported a story about an Ashley County city who requested relief help from many state agencies with a lack of results. Montrose mayor Joseph Carlton said there are people in the community who are living outside and they need help now and not later.
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
kentuckytoday.com
Envelope by envelope, Mississippi church lives out Scripture
ARMORY, Miss. (BP) – Meadowood Church offered its members a unique ministry opportunity Dec. 18. Each person present, from the bed babies to the oldest member, received $100 cash from the church’s overflowing budget with special instructions for its use. Pastor Lloyd Sweatt is quick to point out...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
breezynews.com
Alarms and Rock Throwing Juveniles in Attala
2:43 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an attempted theft on Road 5216. 8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department checked on a fire alarm at the First Baptist Church. 10:44 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S with no reported injuries.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
