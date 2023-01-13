ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House

Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
JACKSON, MS
a-z-animals.com

See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River

See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is famous for its beauty and the amazing sights you can see. Not only is the river beautiful, but it’s also massive! Although there are many things you can do on the Mississippi River, sometimes it’s great to take a walking trail near the massive body of water. Fun fact, the largest cruise ship to ever set sail on the Mississippi River is coming soon!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Mississippi Reports 14th COVID-19 Death of Child

A 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19, the state’s department of health said Wednesday. The infant under the age of one was the most recent child to die in Mississippi. The child was the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. According...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Envelope by envelope, Mississippi church lives out Scripture

ARMORY, Miss. (BP) – Meadowood Church offered its members a unique ministry opportunity Dec. 18. Each person present, from the bed babies to the oldest member, received $100 cash from the church’s overflowing budget with special instructions for its use. Pastor Lloyd Sweatt is quick to point out...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
breezynews.com

Alarms and Rock Throwing Juveniles in Attala

2:43 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an attempted theft on Road 5216. 8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department checked on a fire alarm at the First Baptist Church. 10:44 a.m. – Attala deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 43 S with no reported injuries.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy