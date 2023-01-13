Please don’t use the Q-word

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your report (England and Wales census counts trans and non-binary people for first time, 6 January) tells us that of the 1.5 million people who declared themselves non-heterosexual, only 15,000 referred to themselves as “queer”. I suspect that many of the others, like me, consider the term to be insulting and derogatory, and certainly not “reclaimed”. I am a gay man of 66 years with many friends and acquaintances, and know no one who would refer to themselves as queer. It would seem a small minority of activists has encouraged the media to use the word without considering its offensiveness to many people. You wouldn’t use the N-word, so don’t use the Q-word.

I'm gay and I can totally sympathize with straight people (and gay people) who feel frustrated by the contradictory requests / instruction / demands they get about using the "right" terminology. Jeez - it's like people are unwillingly put into a no-win situation just for trying to be respectful. I can relate. Some of my good friends have said to me, "Look at my skin! Is it black?! No, it's chocolate colored. I am African-American." Others: "I've never even been to Africa. I don't know anything about Africans. I am Black." Well, okie-dokey, then. Similarly, I went to a conference once and felt as though I was walking through a mine field the whole time. "We're NOT 'Indians!' India is on the other side of the world! We're 'Native Americans!'" Next person: "We are not 'Native Americans!' We are hardly even considered Americans anymore. We are the original residents - Indians." [Part I]

who cares? there's no laws that stop sexuality.. what you do behind closed doors is your business.. you dont need all these extra privileges.. or articles.. or speeches.. last time I checked you guys picked the abbreviation.. you guys chose to put the Q in the term LGBT.. yall added the Q not us! this is more distractions from what really matters.. what you do with your body is none of my concern.. pushing agendas on children is another story though.. this article is pure trash 🗑 🚮

please stop telling me what words I can and cannot use, or what context I must use them. I went to school, I know what words mean and will use them at my own discretion.

