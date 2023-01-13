ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Thousands of Ford Trucks Missing Chips Are Finally Getting Finished, Satellite Pics Show

By Caleb Jacobs
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486Ehf_0kDuN4rS00 planet.org

Of the many lessons we’ve learned since 2020, the most recurring one for the automotive world is that building cars is hard. The same goes for trucks, as seas of chipless Ford Super Duty pickups at Kentucky Speedway have repeatedly proven. The first stockpile made headlines in May 2021 , and while Ford eventually completed those and delivered them to customers a few months later, a new batch replaced them in September 2022 . Now that hoard is gone, too, as the automaker transitions to the 2023 model year .

Readers ping my inbox every few weeks about the Super Duty trucks in storage, whether they’re customers waiting on the F-350 they ordered or locals giving status updates on the racetrack auxiliary lots. This time, a tip from the latter came in and said: “On Tuesday I noticed trucks being moved from the speedway back towards Louisville. Today easily 90% of the trucks are gone with more trailers on the lot being loaded.”

This process looks like it began sometime after Dec. 21, 2022. Satellite photos from that date show a handful of lots packed to the brim with to-be-delivered pickups. By Jan. 10, only the southeast lot is stuffed with a few more peppering the rest of the facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECC6D_0kDuN4rS00
Planet.org
Planet.org

When I spoke to Ford about the unfinished trucks last fall, a company spokesperson said: “The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants—along with automakers and other industries worldwide. Behind the scenes, we have teams working on maximizing production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect.”

It’s important to note that production of the 2023 Super Duty is starting soon. Customers still waiting on the 2022 models they ordered months before the new truck was unveiled voiced their displeasure on social media, complaining of extended delays and no communication from Ford. In recent weeks, though, there’s been an influx of deliveries with people posting photos of their new trucks on Facebook, sometimes accompanied by a screenshot of the timeline showing their order date a year ago.

That’s all being remedied in real-time. Ford says it has more than 150,000 orders for the 2023 Super Duty, and the last thing it wants to worry about is filling orders for the previous model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvF6J_0kDuN4rS00
Ford

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

Comments / 33

Irie Ite
2d ago

Dashboards will crack soon after being in direct sunlight for so long. The paint is not happy either. There should be some deep discounts for these trucks, but no…

Reply
9
The Patriot
2d ago

In this market, with skyrocketing interest rates and absurdly inflated prices good luck selling them. Now they're going to sit on the dealership lots for an extended time.

Reply
7
David Klimmek
3d ago

Commend Ford Motor for holding the trucks..even though most are probably ordered & customers are waiting. Can't help the "supply chain issues" every automaker has to deal w/it now. Most others just don't have the huge amount of orders Ford does (deservedly) on Bronco, Maverick, Superduty, F150, Ranger, Explorer etc hence we hear bout it in news stories like this. Ford could've easily pushed them out sooner to fatten yr end profits 📈. They are doin the right thing so all trucks are finished properly for its loyal truck customers. Just my take on this from someone that works in manufacturing. Too many foolish comments from ppl that don't understand the intricacies of delicate supply chain in modern manufacturing.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled

Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
torquenews.com

Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs

Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
12tomatoes.com

How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat

There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy