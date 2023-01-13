Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Named First-Team All-Pro, 4 Eagles Earn Second-Team

It was Kelce's fifth time making first team, leaving him one behind tying the most by any NFL center, while Johnson made his third and second in a row

If Jason Kelce ultimately decides to retire at the end of the Eagles’ playoff run, he will be going out at the very tip-top of his game.

The Eagles center was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday for a fifth time. He has been named All-Pro in five of his last six seasons.

He was joined on the first team by right tackle Lane Johnson, who was named to the team for the second straight year and the third time in his career.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry were named second-team All-Pro.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Only one center in NFL history has been named first-team All-Pro more than Kelce and that is Dermontti Dawson, who did it six times. Kelce joins Mike Webster and Dwight Stephenson as the only players to earn the honor in five seasons since the merger in 1970.

Dawson, Webster, and Stephenson are all Pro Football Hall of Fame members, but only Kelce and Webster won Super Bowls.

Kelce has started 139 straight games, which is the second-longest streak behind Jake Matthews (145) and the second-longest streak in Eagles history behind Jon Runyan (144, 2000-08).

Johnson, who returned to practice on Friday after missing the last two regular-season games while treating a torn abductor muscle that will require surgery when the season ends, was also an All-Pro in the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship season of 2017.

Hurts was second team behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will likely win the MVP, too.

Brown was second team behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Miami’s Tyreek Hill, and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams.

Also, on the second team at WR were Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs.

Reddick was second team behind edge rushers San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Dallas’ Miah Parson.

With Reddick on the second team is Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

Bradberry was second team behind Jets rookie Sauce Gardner and Denver’s Patrick Surtain.

With Bradberry on the second team was Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander.

Here are the first- and second-team All-Pros:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.