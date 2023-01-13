ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York. The news of the...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart

Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
firefighternation.com

NY Gov. Floats Plan to Pay Volunteer Firefighters

How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage. Robert Harding – The Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. Jan. 15—The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it’s one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

