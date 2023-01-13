Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO