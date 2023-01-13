ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Rookie Earns All-Pro; Matthew Judon Snubbed?

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

This season, Jones became the first NFL player since Deion Sanders to score a touchdown on defense, offense and special teams

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones has been voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner.

The 24-year-old was the only Patriots player to make first- or second-team All-Pro.

Heralded as a “Swiss Army knife-type player” by quarterback Mac Jones, Marcus Jones has emerged as New England’s next multi-faceted weapon. New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases. This season, he became the first NFL player since Deion Sanders to score a touchdown on defense, offense and special teams.

Despite having seen the field for only 37 percent of the team’s defensive plays, Jones saw time as both a perimeter and slot cornerback. Jones has logged 39 total tackles, seven passes-defensed, a fumble recovery and one interception returned 69 yards for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 .

Additionally, his speed and ability to recognize routes also allowed him to become a potential weapon out of the slot on offense in specialized packages. The 24-year-old caught all four of his targets for 78 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

However, Jones’ most significant contributions came in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed, as evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11. Jones compiled 1,007 total return yards in 15 games played. The ex-Houston Cougar led the NFL in total punt return yards, as well as with a 12.5-yard punt return average. He also ranked seventh in the NFL with a 23.9-yard kickoff return average, while finishing fifth in total kick return yards.

Though he may have been a rookie , Jones played with a wisdom and a skill set far beyond his years; thus making an indelible mark on the Patriots in all three phases of the game.

While New England’s 8-9 finish may have been largely forgettable, it may be difficult for Patriots fans to believe that linebacker Matthew Judon did not a warrant nod . The EDGE specialist finished with 15.5 sacks (fourth-most), and led a defense that produced a league-high seven touchdowns and 30 sacks, second to only the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys.

Despite his strong case, voters selected San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa and Dallas’ Micah Parsons to the first team and the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Haason Reddick to the second.

Ultimately, Judon finished sixth in voting behind the aforementioned four, as well as Las Vegas Raiders’ defender Maxx Crosby. Right guard Michael Onwenu was the Patriots’ highest All-Pro finisher outside of Jones, ranking third behind Dallas’ Zack Martin and Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons. Safeties Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty and special teamers Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler also received votes, and Jones got one as a kick returner.

The Patriots are no stranger to fielding first-team All-Pro punt returners, as specialists Gunner Olszewski (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) was chosen for the same honor in 2020. Still, New England has not rostered an All-Pro on offense or defense since 2019, when cornerback Stephon Gilmore (first-team) and guard Joe Thuney (second-team) were selected.

