Related
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
DVM 360
Fetch Pet Insurance raises over $300,000 for Project Street Vet
This inaugural campaign will ensure Project Street Vet funds to operate in 2023. Fetch Pet Insurance announced its 101 Donations campaign raised $316,000 as a title sponsor for Project Street Vet (PSV). This campaign generated over 1,500 gifts across the United States and Canada, raising a little over $215,000 with an additional $101,000 from Fetch.
DVM 360
3 tips for marketing veterinary dental services
Improve client compliance and boost revenue while offering patients the essential dental care. A survey of 700 veterinary clinics conducted by Live Oak Bank1 revealed that 33% of the practices reported they derived 2.5 to 4% of annual revenue from dental care services. These numbers display the challenges of successful client compliance to veterinary dentals. To help bolster revenue through dental services while providing this care to patients who need it, Paul Camilo, CVPM, founder of Veterinary Consultation Services, LLC, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Caitlin DeWilde, DVM, founder and CEO of The Social DVM, LLC in St. Louis, Missouri, delivered a joint lecture at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo in Orlando, Florida, on marketing strategies for conveying the value of dental services to clients.2 Three of their methods are outlined below.
DVM 360
New clinical foods launched to support cats and dogs with cancer
Prescription Diet ONC Care aims to help combat inappetence and provide high-quality nutrition for feline and canine oncology patients. A new therapeutic food formulated to provide promote food intake in pets living with cancer was launched this week at the North American Veterinary Community’s 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida. The Prescription Diet ONC Care foods by Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be available on the market in March, according to a company release.1.
DVM 360
New diet for canine atopic dermatitis management announced
Product created by Royal Canin North America fills an unmet need in the veterinary dermatology realm. Royal Canin North America, a company focusing on pet health nutrition, has announced the launch of Skintopic. This new diet was created to help manage canine atopic dermatitis for improved quality of life for dogs suffering from this condition, as a recent clinical trial revealed that precise nutrition can decrease itch and medication reliance in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.1.
