ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Long-awaited ‘Zoey 101’ sequel is filming in North Carolina, reports say. What we know

By Moira Ritter
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wbrh_0kDuM4tf00

The cast of “Zoey 101” is heading back to Pacific Coast Academy — this time in Wilmington , North Carolina.

“Zoey 102,” the movie sequel to the Nickelodeon series, was officially announced in a Jan. 12 news release from Paramount and social media posts from the cast.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Are you ready….,” Jamie Lynn Spears , who will be reprising her role as the show’s namesake, Zoey Brooks, said an Instagram post.

The movie has started production in North Carolina, Paramount said.

According to the North Carolina Film Office, there are currently two movies , both unnamed, filming in the state: one in the western region and one in the Wilmington region.

The movie filming in western North Carolina is “A Biltmore Christmas,” a Hallmark Christmas movie that began production in January and will be filmed entirely at the Biltmore Estate.

“Zoey 102” was not listed on the Wilmington Regional Film Commission’s website as of Jan. 13. The only movie listed in production was “Electric Love,” which is a Paramount feature film, according to the movie’s casting agency.

It’s not uncommon for movies to film under codenames. For example, “Avengers: Infinity War” was filmed under the name “Mary Lou,” and “Joker” was filmed under the name “Romeo,” according to Insider.

Neither Paramount nor Nickelodeon immediately returned McClatchy News’ request for confirmation. However, multiple news outlet reported the movie is filming in Wilmington under a different name.

Wilmington is about 200 miles southeast of Charlotte.

What we know about the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel

The full-length original movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ and will follow the characters from “Zoey 101” as they reunite for a wedding in present day, Paramount said. Much of the original cast, including Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore will be returning for the film.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears, who is also working as one of the movie’s executive producers, said in the news release.

The original “Zoey 101” series aired from 2005 until 2008, according to IMDB. The series follows Zoey Brooks, her younger brother and her friends as they attend Pacific Coast Academy, a boarding school enrolling girls for the first time.

That really was Woody Harrelson hanging out in a Charleston bowling alley. Here’s why

People flocked to this North Carolina city in 2022. So much so, it topped national list

North Carolina is home to three of Yelp’s top foodie cities, new rankings show

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

The Best TV Shows Set in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state known for its diverse landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this beautiful state. From true crime documentaries to sports comedies, North Carolina has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
RALEIGH, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover North Carolina’s Coldest January on Record

North Carolina isn’t usually considered among the coldest states in the US, but there are some parts of the year where it can get downright frigid! Finding the coldest temperature ever recorded is easy, but what about the coldest month on record? We found one of the coldest winters on record. Let’s discover North Carolina’s coldest January, plus learn a little bit about the weather in the state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rew-online.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington

Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Video shows NC-based MrBeast pay $9,000 after parking deck car scratch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend

The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
406
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy