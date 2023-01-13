Long-awaited ‘Zoey 101’ sequel is filming in North Carolina, reports say. What we know

The cast of “Zoey 101” is heading back to Pacific Coast Academy — this time in Wilmington , North Carolina.

“Zoey 102,” the movie sequel to the Nickelodeon series, was officially announced in a Jan. 12 news release from Paramount and social media posts from the cast.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Are you ready….,” Jamie Lynn Spears , who will be reprising her role as the show’s namesake, Zoey Brooks, said an Instagram post.

The movie has started production in North Carolina, Paramount said.

According to the North Carolina Film Office, there are currently two movies , both unnamed, filming in the state: one in the western region and one in the Wilmington region.

The movie filming in western North Carolina is “A Biltmore Christmas,” a Hallmark Christmas movie that began production in January and will be filmed entirely at the Biltmore Estate.

“Zoey 102” was not listed on the Wilmington Regional Film Commission’s website as of Jan. 13. The only movie listed in production was “Electric Love,” which is a Paramount feature film, according to the movie’s casting agency.

It’s not uncommon for movies to film under codenames. For example, “Avengers: Infinity War” was filmed under the name “Mary Lou,” and “Joker” was filmed under the name “Romeo,” according to Insider.

Neither Paramount nor Nickelodeon immediately returned McClatchy News’ request for confirmation. However, multiple news outlet reported the movie is filming in Wilmington under a different name.

Wilmington is about 200 miles southeast of Charlotte.

What we know about the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel

The full-length original movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ and will follow the characters from “Zoey 101” as they reunite for a wedding in present day, Paramount said. Much of the original cast, including Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore will be returning for the film.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears, who is also working as one of the movie’s executive producers, said in the news release.

The original “Zoey 101” series aired from 2005 until 2008, according to IMDB. The series follows Zoey Brooks, her younger brother and her friends as they attend Pacific Coast Academy, a boarding school enrolling girls for the first time.

That really was Woody Harrelson hanging out in a Charleston bowling alley. Here’s why

People flocked to this North Carolina city in 2022. So much so, it topped national list

North Carolina is home to three of Yelp’s top foodie cities, new rankings show