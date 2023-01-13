ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
103.9 The Breeze

What was the New York License Plate the Year You were Born?

There are few things more personal on your car than your license plate, and in New York state, we have a special tie to our car's most classic identification system. The American license plate actually originated in New York (France was the first country to invent a standard vehicle identification system in 1893). First implemented in 1901, original registration plates looked absolutely nothing like the license plates of today.
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
