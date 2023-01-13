Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Accused NJ grocery store ‘perv’ arrested again after cops find more photos
A 33-year-old man accused in November of taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again and slammed with multiple additional charges — after video footage showed more offenses, some involving victims believed to be juveniles, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
What was the New York License Plate the Year You were Born?
There are few things more personal on your car than your license plate, and in New York state, we have a special tie to our car's most classic identification system. The American license plate actually originated in New York (France was the first country to invent a standard vehicle identification system in 1893). First implemented in 1901, original registration plates looked absolutely nothing like the license plates of today.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Three tickets in 5 months: New stop sign makes Staten Islanders question necessity of nearby speed camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders’ disdain for speed cameras has been well-documented over the years, with many borough residents arguing that the cameras serve primarily as a source of revenue for the city as opposed to a public safety tool. While most complaints center around the hundreds of...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
