BPUB lowers to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has gone back down to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan after five months of being in Stage 2.

Stage 2 of the plan began July 29, when the country’s combined water ownership at the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs dipped below 25% capacity.

BPUB announced that as of Jan. 6 the combined ownership levels are above 30% and have been for three months.

While improving, forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service indicate drought developments are still probable for the first quarter of the year in the Rio Grande Valley.

Due to this, the Valley will remain in Stage 1 of the plan which voluntarily asks residents to conserve water. Customers can help conserve water is by only watering lawns between midnight and 7 a.m. or between 7 p.m. and midnight twice a week.

Other ways to conserve water are to water landscapes manually to reduce wasted water. Customers can also help by reducing or discontinuing the use of water for non-essential purposes such as washing paved areas.

ValleyCentral

