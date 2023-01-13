ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven move into talks over England under-21 winger Noni Madueke

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to land Noni Madueke from PSV with an opening £26.5m offer.

Chelsea have been in talks with PSV as they attempt to persuade the Dutch side to sell the England under-21 winger.

Madueke has established himself at senior level and as one of Europe’s most promising young wide players since leaving Tottenham aged 16 to join PSV in 2018.

He is well known to Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and the recruitment staff who have followed him from Brighton – specialist Kyle Macaulay and now Stamford Bridge director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley – as Madueke was on their radar during the summer when they were still at the Amex.

Chelsea’s newly-appointed technical director Christopher Vivell has also shown interest in Madueke, 20, previously when he was at RB Leipzig.

Having already sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this month PSV do not want to part with Madueke, who is fit again after an ankle injury that has disrupted his season so far.

Though PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted his concern about their prospects of retaining another one of their stars if a big enough offer is made, with his club thought to value Madueke at around £35m.

He said: ‘I know there is interest. This is due to its qualities and performance. It’s worrisome. We need to see if we can keep him. I very much hope for that. We must do everything we can to do that.

'You also know that things can take off, if the purse is pulled hard. Then you have to be ready with several options, because then you would lose the second player in the winter. But as a coach you would rather keep your best players.’

Chelsea have struggled in attack this season and made four additions already this window including striker David Datro Fofana and the loan capture of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Though the Portugal star will not play again until next month after being shown a straight red card on his debut in Thursday’s eventual 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

