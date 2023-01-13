The annual MLK Day of Service coat giveaway at Bosco Center on Monday was a bit different this year as organizers expanded the effort after Thursday’s tornado. Hours and items given away were expanded to more than just coats as the need in the community was greater this year due to the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the center of Selma on Thursday, said Ainka Jackson, executive director of the Selma City for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation that partners with Edmundite Missions and Black Belt Community Foundation for the event each year.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO