selmasun.com
Winn-Dixie reopens after tornado damage, donates to Selma nonprofits
Winn-Dixie's Selma store and pharmacy have reopened after making repairs from last week's tornadoes and made donations to Selma and Dallas County agencies. On Wednesday, Winn-Dixie presented a check for $100,000 to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s Disaster Relief Fund. The grocer also donated $15,000 worth...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville church serves storm-ravaged Selma communities
After tornados ravaged Selma on Thursday, volunteers from Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville sprang into action in the wake of devastation Friday, serving up hot, boxed lunches and offering prayer and comfort to hurting Selma communities. In a social media post, Pastor Davey Lyon announced the church’s...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
selmasun.com
Tuesday: Help being offered for those impacted by tornado
FEMA officials are at Selma High School on Tuesday to help fill out forms for disaster assistance. Visit here to file online. Tarps and MRE meals are available at the Dallas County drive-thru window of the annex building in the former Regions office downtown. Baby and adult diapers are available...
selmasun.com
The Gathering Place providing shelter for people displaced by storms
The Gathering Place is providing shelter for those who have been displaced by the storms that destroyed many homes on Jan. 12. The shelter is located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma.
selmasun.com
Cemeteries closed until Preservation Group, Selma Funeral Home repair tornado damage
Selma’s Cemetery Preservation Group has their work cut out for them cleaning up the damage to Old Live Oak Cemetery and New Live Oak Cemetery, but they want to serve their neighbors with tornado damage first. The Cemetery Preservation group has set up a website listing all the contact...
selmasun.com
City of Selma partners with Foot Soldiers Park for disaster relief fund
The City of Selma has partnered with Foot Soldiers Park and Education Center to created the Save Selma 2023 Fund to assist those affected by the devastating tornado damage last week. "A dedicated fund has been created for community members who need immediate financial aid as designated by the Mayor’s...
selmasun.com
FEMA reps set up at Selma High this week to help residents apply for assistance
FEMA representatives are set up at Selma High this week to help those impacted by the tornado file federal paperwork for assistance. The reps are at the school until 4 p.m. each day. Selma High is also serving as a Red Cross shelter. FEMA also is meeting with people at...
selmasun.com
MLK Day of Service grows this year due to extra need after tornado
The annual MLK Day of Service coat giveaway at Bosco Center on Monday was a bit different this year as organizers expanded the effort after Thursday’s tornado. Hours and items given away were expanded to more than just coats as the need in the community was greater this year due to the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the center of Selma on Thursday, said Ainka Jackson, executive director of the Selma City for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation that partners with Edmundite Missions and Black Belt Community Foundation for the event each year.
apr.org
Insurance paperwork underway along with tornado clean-up in hard hit Selma
Insurance paperwork is the latest job for Alabamians dealing with last week’s massive tornado. State Farm, AllState, and Farmers Insurance are among the companies setting up temporary locations at the local WalMart, Winn Dixie, and the Selma Mall. There are also promises of federal help, as well. APR collaborates with the Selma Sun newspaper. Alabama’s newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt says Washington will be there as Selma rebuilds following the tornado…
selmasun.com
Hold on to even small pieces that came off historic home in the tornado, experts say
If you live in one of the historic homes that was damaged in the tornado, don't throw away any debris that came from your home. Pieces that may seem to be trash or just storm debris could be essential to preserving the structure’s historical integrity, which is paramount in keeping the structure listed on the National Registry Of Historic Structures.
Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
wbrc.com
Hale Co. community, students unite for tornado cleanup effort
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Hale County, people from all walks of life came together and put in practice what it means to serve on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The community joined to help clean up a property struck hard by last week’s tornado. You name them, they were here. High school students, football players, a coach and retirees pitched in to give Tom Paige a helping hand.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown
Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available
Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
selmasun.com
Tuscaloosa developer delivers $100,000 check for tornado relief
Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday. Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
Multiple organizations join forces to help Selma residents in need
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastating aftermath of Thursdays deadly severe weather leaves Selma in ruin, but several organizations are now partnering with community members to make their first steps towards recovery. The tornado that plowed through Selma left much of the city in shambles. Structures and homes are collapsed, trees are snapped in half, […]
