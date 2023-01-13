ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

shoredailynews.com

Miranda Jean Merritt of Exmore

Miranda Jean Merritt, 67, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Felter Merritt and the late Elza Ewell Merritt. She is survived...
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Northampton DAR dedicates grave marker at Eyre Hall

The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
EASTVILLE, VA
WITN

North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach

NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nationalfisherman.com

Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino

City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Read more: https://bit.ly/3w8zxFP. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

