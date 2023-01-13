Read full article on original website
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
shoredailynews.com
Miranda Jean Merritt of Exmore
Miranda Jean Merritt, 67, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Felter Merritt and the late Elza Ewell Merritt. She is survived...
shoredailynews.com
Northampton DAR dedicates grave marker at Eyre Hall
The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach
NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
wanderwithalex.com
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Norfolk Naval Shipyard will require masks beginning Monday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is of a related local story) Face masks must be worn at Norfolk Naval Shipyard beginning Monday, January 16 according to a post on the facility's Facebook page. They cite the CDC's issuing of updated community levels for Portsmouth indicating the...
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
WAVY News 10
Fire damages vacant South Norfolk home in Chesapeake, no one injured
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a vacant home Sunday evening in the 1600 block of Cullen Avenue. No one was injured. They started receiving calls around 8:20 p.m. about a home on fire in the South Norfolk section...
nationalfisherman.com
Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
3 adult females injured in shooting near Kickback Jacks in Suffolk: Police
Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Read more: https://bit.ly/3w8zxFP. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
