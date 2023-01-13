Read full article on original website
11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
WSVN-TV
Local police, Dolphins players among those taking part in bike ride honoring MLK
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials and professional athletes came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend. The One Band, One Sound Bike Ride brought the community together in Miami, Saturday morning. Participants met at Charles Hadley Park, located along near Northwest 50th...
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Click10.com
Actress Jo Marie Payton serves as Miami’s MLK Day Parade grand marshal
MIAMI – Jo Marie Payton was a student at Carol City Senior High School in Miami-Dade County when she learned of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. The actress and singer, who is best known for her roles as Harriette Baines Winslow...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023
Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
secretmiami.com
The Adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning To Miami For One Day Only
Sanrio lovers, this one’s for you! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has hit the road to bring merchandise and sweet treats to people across the country and low and behold, it’s set to roll through Miami next week!. Although the cartoon on wheels sells adorable cakes and...
Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida
The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
LOOK: South Florida Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today
There are multiple parades and celebrations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
WSVN-TV
Davie honors MLK’s legacy with poetry readings, live performances
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Town of Davie hosted its annual celebration at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center’s gymnasium, Sunday afternoon. The ceremony featured a poetry contest, live performances and refreshments. Town of...
WSVN-TV
Endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles returned to the wild
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six out of eight recovered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were transported by Rosemary Lucas, Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital supervisor, to a site near Cape Canaveral where they were released, Friday. On Dec. 9, Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital received eight cold stunned...
WSVN-TV
South Florida set to celebrate MLK Day parade in Liberty City
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Northwest Miami-Dade is gathering to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they honor the civil rights icon and American hero. On the day the reverend would have turned 94, the 46th annual celebration of the iconic leader will take place...
Florida man tries robbing Publix with stapler, police say
A Florida man who was out on bond for allegedly abusing a baby was arrested again last week after he tried to rob a Publix, Miami-Dade police said.
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
