ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023

Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida

The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Davie honors MLK’s legacy with poetry readings, live performances

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Town of Davie hosted its annual celebration at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center’s gymnasium, Sunday afternoon. The ceremony featured a poetry contest, live performances and refreshments. Town of...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles returned to the wild

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six out of eight recovered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were transported by Rosemary Lucas, Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital supervisor, to a site near Cape Canaveral where they were released, Friday. On Dec. 9, Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital received eight cold stunned...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy