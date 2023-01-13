Read full article on original website
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally ill
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of State
Denver prepares for first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'
Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
All Time Low added to 2023 Red Rocks concert calendar
DENVER — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Warped Tour legends All Time Low and Mayday Parade are teaming for a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The pop-punk legends will be joined by Games We Play at the Red...
Denver braces for snow: Which streets will get plowed?
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
Denver butcher shop opens new kitchen café at CSU Spur
DENVER — Denver butcher shop Western Daughters has opened a second location on the new CSU Spur campus. Western Daughters Kitchen, inside CSU Spur’s new Hydro building, offers breakfast items and coffee, healthy grab-and-go items for lunch, as well as drinks and happy hour offerings. Founded in 2013...
Live music at the National Western Stock Show
Sunday brings the Hunger Auction Pro Rodeo to the National Western Stock Show, on the ninth day of its 16-day run. Other highlights include the Junior Market Lamb Show, the always-popular Wild West Show and Sunday evening brings Canadian Night to the Pro Rodeo at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver.
National Western Stock Show artists share their stories
DENVER — Many people go to the National Western Stock Show to see the rodeos, animals, exhibits and to sample the food. But if you miss visiting the Coors Western Art Show, you may be missing the best part. The show is tucked away in a corner of the...
Friends forever: Ginger looks back on 38 years at KBCO | John Moore
Over the past 41 years, Ginger’s signature radio voice has wafted into hundreds of thousands of Denver-area ears. Introducing the songs of our lives. Interviewing world-class rockers. Sharing life’s joys and tragedies. Keeping us up to date on her furry, four-legged friends. Sometimes giddy. Sometimes smoky. Always friendly. And no matter how large her listenership grew to become, that signature KBCO voice somehow made you feel like she was talking to only one person, and that was you. ...
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
Autoblog
Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles
The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
weather5280.com
Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday for Denver, includes all of Northeast Colorado
The storm that we've been talking about for Tuesday into Wednesday remains on track and as such, a Watch has been issued for the northeastern quarter of the state. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and extends through Wednesday afternoon. A watch at this point implies that reasonable consistency in...
A break from stormy weather Monday with a significant snow maker Wednesday
DENVER(CBS)- We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning. The storm system will move out...
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
KDVR.com
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
weather5280.com
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
Denver weather: Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night
Denver’s weather will be snowy and chilly this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 13-15
COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual International Sportsmen Expo and Wintersköl return this January weekend. The Mammoth, Nuggets and Avalanche are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.
