RFU confirms departure of attack coach Martin Gleeson after Nick Evans’ arrival

By Gerard Meagher
 3 days ago
Martin Gleeson, the former England attack coach, during a training session. Photograph: Dan Mullan/RFU/The RFU Collection/Getty Images

Steve Borthwick’s cull of Eddie Jones’s assistants has continued with Martin Gleeson leaving his job as England attack coach. Gleeson’s departure appeared inevitable after Nick Evans was handed the reins of the attack last week, and the Rugby Football Union confirmed his exit with immediate effect on Friday.

Gleeson was appointed in August 2021 – the latest in a long line of Jones’s attack coaches – but while he came with a burgeoning reputation from his time at Wasps, following a switch from rugby league, he was largely unable to ignite England’s backline. That was no more evident than the limited success brought by the 10-12 axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell, with Evans suggesting this week that there is room for improvement in that partnership.

Gleeson can shoulder only part of the blame for England’s recent attacking malaise, however. Jones put him in a difficult position when insisting that England were holding things back for the World Cup later this year and the Guardian has been told of occasions when the players were receptive to Gleeson’s ideas, only for his head coach to opt against using them.

His departure means he follows forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Brett Hodgson (defence) and Danny Kerry, who was appointed as training coordinator in October, as coaches to have been moved on by Borthwick while it has been reported the fitness guru Jon Clarke has also left. Only forwards coach Richard Cockerill remains from Jones’s senior coaches with Borthwick bringing his defence coach Kevin Sinfield with him from Leicester. Gleeson, a former Great Britain rugby league international, said: “It’s been a pleasure to represent my country again and to work with this group of players. I wish them all the best this coming year.”

Evans will begin his role next month and will continue throughout the Six Nations. At present he is then due to return to Harlequins but his club is unlikely to stand in his way if Borthwick wants him for the World Cup and beyond. Evans did not rule out that prospect this week and while Borthwick may yet turn to Richard Wigglesworth in the summer, the New Zealander has proved a popular appointment already and has an impressive body of work at Harlequins. As well as trying to help Smith and Farrell flourish together, he outlined this week how bringing clarity to England’s attack was among his top priorities and to avoid the “death by detail” that has seemed apparent recently.

Smith, meanwhile, will make his first appearance since England’s November defeat by South Africa having been named in Harlequins’ starting lineup to face Racing 92 on Sunday. Smith suffered an ankle injury against the Springboks but hands Borthwick - who will name his Six Nations squad on Monday - a timely boost. All the more so given Owen Farrell’s suspension and with George Ford, another of Borthwick’s fly-half options, yet to make his comeback from injury.

Smith locks horns with Finn Russell - an intriguing battle with Scotland the visitors to Twickenham for Borthwick’s first match as England head coach on 4 February. Courtney Lawes is also back in action for Northampton against Munster having recovered from a gluteal injury. Having endured a lengthy break due to a neck problem, it will be his first start since September.

