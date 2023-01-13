ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC remembers MLK with parade in Southeast

The nation’s capital marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a parade down the Southeast D.C. street named in his honor. There was music, dancing and excitement along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. “We wanted to pay homage to a person who sacrificed a lot to...
WTOP

Joseph scores 17, Iona downs Fairfield 75-69

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night. Joseph also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Anton Brookshire was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

