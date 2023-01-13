NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night. Joseph also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Anton Brookshire was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO