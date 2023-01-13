Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Maryland isn’t planning a tax holiday, but is adding money to the state’s budget
Don’t expect a gas tax holiday, but do expect to see lawmakers using their new authority to add money to the state’s budget. Those were just a few of the items Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talked about in a briefing with reporters just two days after the start of the 90-day legislative session.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WTOP
DC remembers MLK with parade in Southeast
The nation’s capital marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a parade down the Southeast D.C. street named in his honor. There was music, dancing and excitement along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. “We wanted to pay homage to a person who sacrificed a lot to...
WTOP
Joseph scores 17, Iona downs Fairfield 75-69
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points in Iona’s 75-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night. Joseph also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-5, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Anton Brookshire was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
WTOP
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0