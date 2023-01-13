Read full article on original website
Report: Workers experiencing 'extreme burnout' at HCA Healthcare Hospitals
A recent investigation by the SEIU, the nation's biggest healthcare labor union, has shown a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to widespread understaffing.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
MedicalXpress
When public hospitals go private, low-income patients lose, says study
Government has been getting out of the hospital business in the United States, which begs a question: Are patients better off when private owners take over?. If they are poor and should be admitted to a hospital, the answer is likely to be "no." That's according to a newly released...
Military.com
Veterans to Get Free Emergency Care During Suicidal Mental Health Crises
Starting Tuesday, veterans experiencing an emergency suicidal crisis will be eligible for no-cost care, including inpatient treatment, at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or non-VA hospital, regardless of whether they are enrolled with the VA. The department announced Friday that it is expanding eligibility for care -- up to...
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey
Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry. Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
MilitaryTimes
VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week
Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
'The beginning of another kind of pandemic': Burned-out nurses say staffing shortages are only getting worse
New York nurses finished striking to demand better staffing ratios, which can impact patient care and safety. But nationwide, the problem persists.
Vets in suicidal crisis can go to any health facility for free emergency care starting Jan. 17
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis do not need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost, starting Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Reporting gaps exposed for abuse allegations at Medicare/Medicaid certified hospices
WASHINGTON D.C. — A new watchdog report is exposing reporting gaps for abuse and neglect allegations at Medicare and Medicaid-certified hospices. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) points to two issues. First, it said these hospices are only required to report abuse or neglect allegations to...
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
MedicalXpress
Remote protocols broaden reach of delirium care
A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that modifying a well-established and highly successful delirium prevention program for use when in-person or face-to-face interactions are limited or restricted is both feasible and acceptable to hospital staff and patients. Developed in response to the COVID-19...
Channel 3000
First real-world data show omicron booster kept seniors out of hospitals
In the first real-world test of vaccine boosters specially designed to protect against the omicron variant, Israeli researchers have found that people 65 and over who got an updated jab were 81% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who did not. The preliminary findings, posted to a...
MedicalXpress
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Modality-independent proto-organization of human multisensory areas in the brain
To build a representation of the external world, and give it a coherent sense, our brain needs to process and integrate information coming from all our senses, including vision and hearing. But it remains an open debate whether this "multisensory processing" is innate and present from birth in the human brain, or rather develops with experience.
MedicalXpress
Animal testing no longer required for drug approval, but high-tech substitutes aren't ready
For generations people have associated the terms "lab rat" and "guinea pig" with scientific research. Animal testing remains a standard and has been required for drug approval. Just before Christmas, though, Congress ended the requirement that all new drugs must be tested in two species—usually mice and a "higher order"...
2minutemedicine.com
Comparison of simulation versus didactic-based instruction for transesophageal echocardiography teaching: the SIMULATOR randomized clinical trial
1. This randomized clinical trial demonstrated significantly increased post-training theoretical and practice scores among cardiology fellows who received simulation-based teaching compared to didactic-based teaching for transesophageal echocardiography training. 2. Simulation-based training resulted in greater self-proficiency scores compared to didactic-based training when assessing feelings of preparedness and confidence. Evidence Rating Level:...
petage.com
PetSmart Charities Commits $100M to Improve Access to Veterinary Care
The inability of many families to access veterinary care is a pressing issue facing animal welfare nationally. To combat this, PetSmart Charities announced a commitment of $100 million over the next five years to help break down the geographic, cultural, language and financial barriers that prevent pets from receiving the veterinary care they need to thrive.
MedicalXpress
Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease
Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.
