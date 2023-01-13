ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

Veterans to Get Free Emergency Care During Suicidal Mental Health Crises

Starting Tuesday, veterans experiencing an emergency suicidal crisis will be eligible for no-cost care, including inpatient treatment, at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or non-VA hospital, regardless of whether they are enrolled with the VA. The department announced Friday that it is expanding eligibility for care -- up to...
The Hill

More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey

Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry.   Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
MilitaryTimes

VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week

Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicalXpress

Remote protocols broaden reach of delirium care

A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that modifying a well-established and highly successful delirium prevention program for use when in-person or face-to-face interactions are limited or restricted is both feasible and acceptable to hospital staff and patients. Developed in response to the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress

Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress

Modality-independent proto-organization of human multisensory areas in the brain

To build a representation of the external world, and give it a coherent sense, our brain needs to process and integrate information coming from all our senses, including vision and hearing. But it remains an open debate whether this "multisensory processing" is innate and present from birth in the human brain, or rather develops with experience.
MedicalXpress

Animal testing no longer required for drug approval, but high-tech substitutes aren't ready

For generations people have associated the terms "lab rat" and "guinea pig" with scientific research. Animal testing remains a standard and has been required for drug approval. Just before Christmas, though, Congress ended the requirement that all new drugs must be tested in two species—usually mice and a "higher order"...
2minutemedicine.com

Comparison of simulation versus didactic-based instruction for transesophageal echocardiography teaching: the SIMULATOR randomized clinical trial

1. This randomized clinical trial demonstrated significantly increased post-training theoretical and practice scores among cardiology fellows who received simulation-based teaching compared to didactic-based teaching for transesophageal echocardiography training. 2. Simulation-based training resulted in greater self-proficiency scores compared to didactic-based training when assessing feelings of preparedness and confidence. Evidence Rating Level:...
petage.com

PetSmart Charities Commits $100M to Improve Access to Veterinary Care

The inability of many families to access veterinary care is a pressing issue facing animal welfare nationally. To combat this, PetSmart Charities announced a commitment of $100 million over the next five years to help break down the geographic, cultural, language and financial barriers that prevent pets from receiving the veterinary care they need to thrive.
MedicalXpress

Blood vessel protein found to reduce mortality in infectious disease

Pipes play an essential role in bringing water to the faucets in your home, but if one of those pipes springs a leak, damage can result. Similarly, the vascular system plays an essential role in carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, but too much vascular permeability, or space between the cells lining the blood vessels, can have devastating results. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on a key protein involved in vascular permeability and its impact on mortality in infectious disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy