Lebanon, OH

wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: a weekend of cheap flights and robot fights

Your WYSO News Update for January 16, 2023, with Chris Welter:. (WYSO) A new airline, Avelo, made its first flight out of Dayton this past weekend. The destination was Orlando, Florida and the direct flight was full with two hundred passengers. The company said they’d be interested in expanding their presence in Dayton even more.
DAYTON, OH
wcbe.org

ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

YS Equity Fund launches local Guaranteed Income Program

In his last years, Martin Luther King spoke out for a nationwide guaranteed income program to support lower income families and help eliminate economic inequity. Recently, a small group of people in Yellow Springs and Miami township received their first check of unconditional cash as part of a two-year pilot guaranteed income program.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday

A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Daytonians march on MLK Day

The march began outside the Drew Health Center on West Third Street and ended at Sinclair Community College. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity) Jesse Smith, Dayton resident: To make people aware of the struggle that we came through, and the struggle continues. Johnnie Freeman, a scoutmaster (Dr. King...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE

