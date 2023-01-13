Read full article on original website
Ohio law has housing advocates concerned, rifts among the Ohio GOP and more top stories
Housing advocates worry a new Ohio law could make millions of dollars in rental assistance impossible to distribute. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll dive into their concerns and hear how it impacts affordable housing projects. Then, the Hamilton County Republican Party needs a new leader at a time when the...
WYSO Morning News Update: a weekend of cheap flights and robot fights
Your WYSO News Update for January 16, 2023, with Chris Welter:. (WYSO) A new airline, Avelo, made its first flight out of Dayton this past weekend. The destination was Orlando, Florida and the direct flight was full with two hundred passengers. The company said they’d be interested in expanding their presence in Dayton even more.
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
YS Equity Fund launches local Guaranteed Income Program
In his last years, Martin Luther King spoke out for a nationwide guaranteed income program to support lower income families and help eliminate economic inequity. Recently, a small group of people in Yellow Springs and Miami township received their first check of unconditional cash as part of a two-year pilot guaranteed income program.
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
Daytonians march on MLK Day
The march began outside the Drew Health Center on West Third Street and ended at Sinclair Community College. Transcript (edited lightly for length and clarity) Jesse Smith, Dayton resident: To make people aware of the struggle that we came through, and the struggle continues. Johnnie Freeman, a scoutmaster (Dr. King...
Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Parents outraged after student expelled for making kill list returns to school
The then-8th grade student threatened to shoot and kill several of his schoolmates. He was admitted back into the district Wednesday after a one-year expulsion.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
