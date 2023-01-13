Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Emporia gazette.com
Work continues on city water issue
Work continues on the City of Emporia's Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, the city said Sunday morning. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, water plant crews are continuing their efforts to work with the vendor to restore the system to its full operation. "The water is safe," she said...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County gas price up a bit
Area gasoline prices are staying below the three-dollar mark, two weeks into the new year. AAA's daily price report showed Lyon County had an average price of $2.94 a gallon for regular unleaded gas Sunday. That's four cents higher than two weeks ago.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Vendor onsite as Emporia's water woes continue
A vendor for the City of Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s Ozone System made an onsite visit Monday to troubleshoot an ongoing issue that has caused the city’s water supply to taste and smell rather fishy for several days. City communications manager Christine Johnson said crews have been working...
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
KVOE
Work continues on Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s ozone disinfection system
If you live in the city of Emporia and your water either tastes or smells funny, there’s a reason why. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there have been some issues with the Water Treatment Plant’s ozone system, meaning a possible “difference in taste and odor” for tap water.
Emporia gazette.com
Smell, taste persists as water plant work continues
Work continued into Monday on the City of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, after a weekend failure caused the city’s water supply to smell and taste “off” for many residents. City communications manager Christine Johnson told The Gazette Sunday that water plant crews were continuing...
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
Emporia gazette.com
Crime Stoppers probes Americus theft case
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking details on a theft in Americus. The Casey's General Store at 404 Main Street was targeted during the weekend of January 7-8. A statement on social media does not give details on exactly what was stolen.
WIBW
Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is adding a zone-based, on-demand service called Metro On-Demand (MOD). The service will launch January 30. Passengers within a defined zone are now able to book a ride to a residential or commercial location within the zone or can connect with a fixed bus route for travel outside of the defined zone. They can be book a ride via the MOD Topeka mobile app or website, which will also launch January 30, or by calling Topeka Metro’s customer service at (785) 783-7000.
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
Topeka firefighter released from hospital following accident
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department. In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first […]
KVOE
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Water taste "off?" Here's why
Issues at the City of Emporia's Water Treatment Plant have left some residents complaining about the taste of the water Saturday morning. According to a written release from city communications manager Christine Johnson, the plant is "experiencing issues with the ozone system." The plant remains "in full compliance" with the...
Emporia gazette.com
Myron Max Hinz
Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
KHP: Fatal crash in Butler County
One person died, another was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County. It happend around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at K-254 and Butler Road.
