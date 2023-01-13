ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Steph Curry and Ty Jerome impressed with emphatic dunk by Virginia's Reece Beekman to end the half

Sometimes, you can come home. Such was the case Wednesday night for Ty Jerome, who made an appearance in Charlottesville for Virginia's rivalry game with Virginia Tech. Jerome played for the Cavaliers, helping lead Virginia to the 2019 national championship title. Now with the Golden State Warriors, Jerome brought a well-known friend — four-time NBA champ and two-time league MVP Steph Curry — to his old stomping grounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Comeback

Enes Kanter Freedom getting death threats

A week after the Turkish government put a huge bounty on his head, Enes Kanter Freedom says death threats are coming in on his Instagram account. The New York Post reported Jan. 12 that the Turkish government had put Freedom on a terrorist wanted list. The 30-year-old Freedom has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Read more... The post Enes Kanter Freedom getting death threats appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
102.5 The Bone

Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game sets new ESPN record with 31.2 million viewers

The Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night set a new ESPN viewership record. The wild-card game in Tampa drew 31.2 million viewers, which marks the largest NFL audience on ESPN and ABC since it had Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was the second most-watched non-Super Bowl game in Disney's history, and was the most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game ever seen on the network.
TAMPA, FL

