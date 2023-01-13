ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Not Happy About All-Pro Snub

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers star believed he had a place on the All-Pro rosters.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one player earn a place in the 2022 AP All-Pro teams, but not everyone agrees it should've been just one representative.

Minkah Fitzpatrick finished off his season honors with his second All-Pro selection of the year, earning both the AP and NFLPA's First-Team selections.

After the teams were released, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward shared his thoughts on the matter, and that he believed he should've had a place on the First or Second Team rosters.

"Respect for those guys but man seems like a lot of goal posts moved to make arguments these days. I guess back to the lab," Heyward tweeted.

Instead of Heyward, New York Jets' Quinnen Williams, Kansa City Chiefs' Chris Jones, New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons were selected.

Jones finished the season with 15 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Williams finished with 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Lawrence and Simmons finished with 7.5 sacks each, with Lawrence having seven tackles for loss and Simmons having nine.

Heyward finished the season with 10.5 sacks, 74 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and four pass deflections this season.

Heyward was only named an alternative to the Pro Bowl as well.

Donald Hull
2d ago

cam, you're an all pro for the whole city of Pittsburgh! as much as you do for the community your heads above everyone. we all know you and a few others should have been selected, but we as Steelers fans know Pittsburgh always gets the short end of the stick. your one of a kind and glad you decided to keep playing!

