NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20
Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it. The big boys? Well, that depends on the club. Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins. Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur...
Sunderland firm up interest in West Ham midfield man
A central midfielder, not a striker, is reportedly set to become Sunderland's first January signing.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
BBC
Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Rachel Daly inflicts fifth consecutive WSL loss on Spurs
Aston Villa won the first Women's Super League match of the year to inflict a fifth consecutive loss on Tottenham. Spurs took the lead through star signing Bethany England on her debut, but Villa had come from behind just 10 minutes later. Kenza Dali equalised with a 20-yard strike before...
Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby
Ramsdale had been the game's MVP after making seven saves in a 2-0 win for the Gunners.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Cantwell, Tillman, Moyes, Nisbet, Pitu, Melkersen
Alexi Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record)
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups
All the information about where to watch Chelsea play Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
FOX Sports
Roma, Atalanta and Lazio win to close in on top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — The race for the Champions League qualifying spots is getting tighter in Serie A. Roma, Atalanta and Lazio all won on Sunday to move within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus, which occupy the final qualifying positions for European soccer's top club competition. Second-place AC...
Milan fights back from 2 goals down to draw at Lecce
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s dismal start to the year continued when it had to fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce 2-2, losing more ground in the Serie A title race on Saturday. An early Théo Hernandez own goal and a header from Federico...
Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk launches $25M project for Mariupol soldiers after selling star player
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk has launched a $25M project for Mariupol soldiers and their families, the club announced Monday.
