NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20

Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it. The big boys? Well, that depends on the club. Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins. Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Brentford and Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back from their early FA Cup exits as they return to Premier League on Saturday. The Bees were knocked out of the competition in the third round by West Ham United at the weekend. Brentford currently sits in the lower half of the Premier League table while they look to climb the standings with a win in this crucial match.
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
FOX Sports

Roma, Atalanta and Lazio win to close in on top 4 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — The race for the Champions League qualifying spots is getting tighter in Serie A. Roma, Atalanta and Lazio all won on Sunday to move within three points of Inter Milan and Juventus, which occupy the final qualifying positions for European soccer's top club competition. Second-place AC...

