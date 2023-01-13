Jerod Mayo declines request from Cleveland to interview for defensive coordinator position

Patriots announce plans to keep Jerod Mayo, interview OC candidates 00:29

BOSTON - On Thursday night, the Patriots declared their intent to keep Jerod Mayo in Foxboro. A day later, evidence of that pursuit showed up.

Around midday on Friday, Phil Perry and Karen Guregian reported that Mayo would not be accepting the Cleveland Browns' invitation to interview for their open defensive coordinator position.

The Browns had requested an interview with Mayo earlier this week, and the Carolina Panthers requested an interview with Mayo for their head coaching vacancy as well. While there's no news on the Carolina request, Mayo declining the Cleveland interview may indicated that the Patriots' efforts to re-sign him in New England are indeed serious.

Mayo's been a linebackers coach for the past four seasons in New England, though he's worked alongside Steve Belichick in a co-defensive coordinator type of role -- albeit without the title -- running the defense for the past few seasons.