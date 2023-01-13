ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Restaurant Has The Best Buffet In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You cannot go wrong with a hearty Midwestern buffet. From the moment that you walk in, it is evident that no matter how picky an eater you are, there will be something for you to fill your plate with. Classic buffets offer a salad bar, appetizer, dinner, and desert section for customers to enjoy at an affordable price. This particular buffet goes above and beyond to stand out as the best in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Yelp , the best buffet in Minnesota is Mama Sheila's House of Soul located in Minneapolis .

Here is what Margaret Palanca of Yelp had to say about the history and origin of buffets in America :

"Buffets in America officially became a thing in the 1940s when a man named Herb MacDonald launched the Buckaroo Buffet in Las Vegas. MacDonald’s goal was to keep casino goers staying longer. This ideology of a lavish food extravagance has since then been adapted to different cuisines around North America! From buffets serving breakfast assortments to brunch and lunch and even dinner selections to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Mediterranean, and more – we’ve got it all!"

For more of the best buffets in each state visit blog.yelp.com .

