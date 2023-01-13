ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aftersun’ Breakout Frankie Corio Signs With WME

By Justin Kroll
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Rising-star Frankie Corio has signed with WME for representation. Corio is coming off her star-making performance in A24’s Aftersun opposite Paul Mescal. The role has earned critical acclaim as well as several accolades including a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actress as well as an honor from the London Film Critics Circle for Best Young Performer.

The film has also received eight BAFTA nominations as well as British Independent Film Award for Best British Independent Film.

Next up, she has the Lionsgate pic Bagman , which bows this summer and also starred Sam Claflin. She is also repped by the Artists Partnership.

Deadline

Deadline

