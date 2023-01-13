ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘So Help Me Todd’ Hits Series High Viewership For Second Consecutive Week On CBS

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago

For a second week in a row, CBS So Help Me Todd hit a series viewership high. After returning with its midseason premiere last week, the first-year comedy series reached 4.82 million viewers Thursday according to early Live+Same Day Nielsen data.

That’s the show’s best fast national delivery of the season, which will likely go up when final numbers are in. This post will be updated when that data is available.

CSI: Vegas also dug up decent viewership for the network in the 10 p.m. hour with 3.38M total viewers. That’s its largest fast national audience since October.

Unsurprisingly, Young Sheldon was the top show of the night. The episode was up from the comedy series’ season-to-date average with 6.98M viewers, according to fast nationals.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ghosts’ Renewed For Season 3 At CBS

Ghosts was right behind Young Sheldon with 6.33M viewers, ranking as the No. 2 show of the night. It was also up from its season-to-date average by about 1.8M. The series is in its second season, and Thursday’s episode came on the heels of an announcement that Ghosts has been renewed for Season 3.

Many of the series also performed well on social media. Young Sheldon drove about 292.3M potential social impressions, which was up 28% from the week before. Ghosts ‘ renewal news also drove traffic for the series with 148M potential social impressions yesterday.

‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy

Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy. It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Related...
Deadline

‘Chucky’ Renewed For Season 3 At USA Network & Syfy

Chucky will keep killing it after the series was renewed for a third season. The series, which is based on the classic film franchise, returns to both USA Network and Syfy for its third run. The second season premiered in October and ran through the end of November. NBCU said that the show ranked as a top ten drama last year in the 18-49 demo. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Blake Shelton's Celebrity Game Show 'Barmageddon' Brews Up Big Ratings For USA Network Related Story 'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Sentenced To Combined 19 Years In Prison; Reality Duo...
Deadline

Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Holmes & Johnny Weir Among Season 1 Guest Stars

Court is officially back in session. The cast of NBC’s Night Court will count with many guest stars in Season 1 including SNL‘s Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Holmes, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Lyric Lewis, Kurt Fuller, and Stephnie Weir. They joined previously announced Faith Ford who will portray Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) mom. A revival of the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone (originally played by Harry Anderson), who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I’ Will Be “Sexier” On NBC As Stars Weigh In On Move From CBS

Magnum P.I. was saved last summer by NBC after it was cancelled by CBS. The procedural will now be “sexier” in its new home, according to its stars and showrunner, as characters Thomas Magnum, played by Jay Hernandez, and Juliet Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks, getting together and starting a romantic relationship. While Magnum and Higgins have had the classic ‘will they, won’t they’ since season one and shared a kiss at the end of season four, season five kicks off with a steamy shower scene and a Baywatch-style romp. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim, speaking at NBC’s TCA press tour, said that this relationship...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Cut Details From ‘Spare’ Because He Feared Royal Family Would Never Forgive Him: “It Could Have Been Two Books”

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family. “The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put...
Deadline

C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31

C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was confirmed by first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. His death has been confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. American Idol, on its Instagram Story, wrote today, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was one of the world’s most famous actresses enjoying success in Europe and Hollywood in her 1950s and ’60s heyday, has died in Rome at the age of 95. Related Story Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida Related Story Chris Ledesma Dies: 'The Simpsons' Longtime Music Editor Was 64 Related Story Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45 Tributes poured in for the actress from across Italy and the world. “In the immediate period after the war and throughout the 1950s there was one face that represented Italian beauty in the eyes of the world and it was that...
Deadline

Bravo Drops ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer & Teases Feud Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard That Led To Fallout

Bravo dropped the trailer for Summer House Season 7 and the heat is on as Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship is tested. The reality series returns on Monday, February 13 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above. Also back for the new season of Summer House are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke. Joining the veterans are new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. In the trailer, former full-time cast member Andrea Denver makes an appearance as well. Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who is...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Seth Rogen Blasts The CW At The Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favorite Network’

Seth Rogen took the stage at the Critics Choice Awards to present the winner of Best Comedy Series. However, the comedic actor had some notes for the organizers of the ceremony and proceeded to put the CW, the network airing the event, on blast. Rogen said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards and questioned if they “always give two awards out at the same time.” The actor was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category and had a bone to pick with the network. Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards –...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Talks About Gender Identity In Frank Interview

Bella Ramsey isn’t going to be pigeonholed. Especially when it comes to gender identity. Ramsey first gained a fervent fan club for playing the strong young ruler Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones between 2016 and 2019. Now, she’s set to star in HBO’s heavily promoted series The Last of Us, a dystopian thriller based on a video game. The 19-year-old Ramsey is opening up during the promotional attention in advance of the series debut. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said in a recent interview with The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and...
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix is not proceeding with a second season of Uncoupled, its comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. The cancellation is not surprising. The series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, barely registered on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release. (Half-hour series are at a disadvantage in the ratings system employed by Netflix which measures hours viewed.) Speculation that Uncoupled would not be continue at Netflix started late last year when sources indicated that there was an effort by series producer MTV Entertainment Studios to find...
Deadline

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser Gives Emotional Speech At Critics Choice Awards After Best Actor Win

Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his work on The Whale and delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night. Fraser started crying when his name was announced as the winner and when he took the stage he cited that Herman Melville “once wrote that there are only five critics in America, the rest are asleep.” Although the actor said he didn’t know exactly what that meant he said he was “glad [the critics] woke up for me.” Related Story ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards – Complete Winners List Related...
Deadline

Onyx Picks Up Gabourey Sidibe Comedy Pilot, Docuseries About Black Twitter

Onyx has ordered a scripted comedy from 20th Television featuring Gabourey Sidibe and has made straight to series order on a docuseries about Black Twitter. The pilot 1266 follows Gabby Brixton (Sidibe), who’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job, she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex. What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The series...
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’ Showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser Says TV “Absolutely Making Progress” With Black Stories

Yvette Lee Bowser points to Unprisoned — Onyx’s first scripted comedy that stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo — as a key example of how far TV has come when it comes to telling contemporary Black stories. “We are absolutely making progress,” said Bowser, whose numerous credits include A Different World, Living Single, black-ish and now serving as showrunner on Unprisoned. “I’ve been in the business 35 years. It’s beginning to change. It’s incredibly cathartic and incredibly rewarding to be here to shepherd such a beautiful, fresh story … we as Black writers have been fighting to tell a story. Now we find ourselves...
Deadline

Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Deadline

Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78

Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Gears Up For First Public-Speaking Engagement In Five Years In Northern Italy: “I Haven’t Hidden Away, I Haven’t Gone To Live In A Cave”

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has denied he has been keeping a low profile since a string of sexual misconduct accusations brought his stellar career to a halt in 2017, in a rare meeting with the press ahead of an awards ceremony in northern Italy on Monday evening. “I live my life every day, I go to restaurants, I meet people, drive, play tennis, I’ve always managed to meet generous, genuine, compassionate people,” Spacey told Italian news agency Ansa. “I haven’t hidden away, I haven’t gone to live in a cave,” he said. Spacey was speaking ahead of a special honorary event organized by...
Deadline

Deadline

