FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laclede Record
JASON LEE MAYHALL
Jason Lee Mayhall, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Alton, Ill. to Jason L. Mayhall Sr. and Helen Whitten. Jason was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Ralph Gregory and his sister, Debbie Zeigenbein.
REMONIA LEE GRAVES
Remonia Lee Graves, 84, of Rolla, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Rolla. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Montreal to Clell Frederick and Eunice (Shivers) Barber, and was raised by Claude and Eunice Barber upon their union. Remonia was preceded in death by her husband...
RUTH MARE DURREMAN
Ruth Marie Durreman, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born June 7, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Leopold and Ruth A. Weiss. On July 13, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Pete “Bill’’ Durreman Sr. She was preceded in death by...
MAXINE LINDSEY
Maxine Lindsey, 90, of Buffalo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Colonial Springs Healthcare in Buffalo. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, to Ralph and Ida (Cofer) Lindsey. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Pauline Lindsey. She grew up in Dallas County and attended...
WELDON LEE EVANS
Weldon Lee Evans, 73, of Richland, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was the former business owner of Evans Supermarket in Lebanon. Survivors include his wife Karol of the home; four children, William Evans of Eureka; Cassie Wilson (Rob) of Waynesville; Lauren Smith (Tim) of Richland and Steven Bartlett (Emily) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Sydney and Max Evans, Cameron and Reese Wilson of Waynesville; Logan and Luke Smith, and Clayton and Boone of Lebanon; several other relatives and many friends.
ROBERT (BOB) LOWELL COCHRAN
Robert (Bob) Lowell Cochran, 100, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Christian Healthcare South Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 3, 1922, near Moville, Iowa to Nile and Hazel Miller Cochran. On Oct. 22, 1942, he was united in marriage to Pauline Kelsey and to this union...
PAMELA KAYE LOWERY
Pamela Kaye Lowery, 60, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Columbia, to James Lowery and Dixie Lawson. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Teddy Eugene and William. She was the only daughter of seven...
RANDY LEE FORD
Randy Lee Ford, 58, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Osage Beach. He was born Dec. 6, 1964, in Lebanon, Mo. to George Alvin and Elgon Marie Griffin Ford. On Oct. 7, 1994, he was united in marriage to Heather Pace. He was preceded in death by his...
kwos.com
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a male subject. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the...
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Laclede Record
Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade
The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday, around noon, to the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets to investigate a disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident suffering from a...
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
