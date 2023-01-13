ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cheesecake Factory. The company has an average price target of $33.89 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $28.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga

What To Know About SMBC Nikko's Downgrade of PayPal Holdings

SMBC Nikko downgraded its rating of PayPal Holdings PYPL to Underperform with a price target of $75.00, changing its price target from $95.00 to $75.00. Shares of PayPal Holdings are trading down 3.0% over the last 24 hours, at $77.78 per share. A move to $75.00 would account for a...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

Where Kornit Digital Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Kornit Digital KRNT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview

Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Why Evolus Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Evolus, Inc. EOLS shares are trading higher after the company issued fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 and announced full-year 2023 revenue guidance. What happened: On Wednesday, Evolus issued its fourth-quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 preliminary unaudited net revenue results. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is estimated at $43.6 million, a 26% increase from the same period in 2021. Full-year net revenue is approximately $148.6 million, a 49% increase from full-year 2021.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
Benzinga

5 Materials Stocks That Are Flying - And May Collapse

The most overbought stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Benzinga

United Airlines Stock Is Taking Off After Hours: What's Going On?

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the airline turned in better-than-expected quarterly results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: United Airlines reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy