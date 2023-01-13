Goodwill of the Heartland Moves Quad Cities Mission Services Offices to NorthPark Mall; Opens New Helms Career Center

Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Ascentra Credit Union Donates $50K to Friends of MLK for MLK Park Project
BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 16, 2023) — In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr Day on January 16, 2023, Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, has pledged to donate a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport, Iowa. This donation will help them reach their fundraising goal for the first formal memorial of Dr Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr in the City of Davenport, known as the MLK Park. This donation includes two separate $25,000 donations. One from the credit union itself and the other from Ascentra’s charitable foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
WQAD
Davenport's 11th annual 'Icestravaganza' helps local businesses
More than 36,000 pounds of ice were brought in from Minnesota for the event. Local businesses say they're enjoying the foot traffic that the event brings.
KWQC
Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
rcreader.com
Members of Monmouth College Community Part of Effort to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees to Area
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 16, 2023) — Monmouth College has been part of a community effort to help two Ukrainian families relocate to the area from their war-torn country. In July, Stepan Skrypnychenko and Olesia Chychaova arrived in Monmouth, and the couple was followed in November by the Bud family — parents Vitalii and Irene and children Zack, age twelve, and twins Milena and Mark, nine.
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
ourquadcities.com
Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
rcreader.com
Bailey Petersen of Davenport, Iowa, Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA (January 13, 2023) — Bailey Petersen, a native of Davenport, Iowa, was recently initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be...
KBUR
Burlington to receive $1 Million grant to rehab homes
Des Moines, IA- The City of Burlington will receive a $1 Million grant for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental properties, according to an announcement from Governor Reynolds. The office of Governor Reynolds announced Thursday, January 12th, a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf police was arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Greyson Killinger, 36, was wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also had warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.
Carvers off to a delayed start preparing Icestravaganza sculptures
DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Davenport gets ready for the 11th annual Icestravaganza opening Jan. 13-15, News 8 got the chance to go behind the scenes to see just what exactly goes into such a large-scale event. According to Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland, more than 36,000...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building. “Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this month,” said Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, Inc. “We’re very excited to come to the community of LeClaire and very much look forward to serving area residents!”
davenportlibrary.com
St. Elizabeth’s Fire: Nurse Anna Neal
January 7th marked 73 years since the tragic St. Elizabeth’s fire occurred in Davenport, Iowa. A fire that not only changed safety standards locally but throughout the entire United States. Forty female patients and one nurse perished that freezing cold night as firefighters, police, and hospital workers desperately tried...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
