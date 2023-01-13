ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Goodwill of the Heartland Moves Quad Cities Mission Services Offices to NorthPark Mall; Opens New Helms Career Center

By Lynda Waddington
rcreader.com
 3 days ago
rcreader.com

Ascentra Credit Union Donates $50K to Friends of MLK for MLK Park Project

BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 16, 2023) — In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr Day on January 16, 2023, Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, has pledged to donate a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport, Iowa. This donation will help them reach their fundraising goal for the first formal memorial of Dr Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr in the City of Davenport, known as the MLK Park. This donation includes two separate $25,000 donations. One from the credit union itself and the other from Ascentra’s charitable foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Members of Monmouth College Community Part of Effort to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees to Area

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 16, 2023) — Monmouth College has been part of a community effort to help two Ukrainian families relocate to the area from their war-torn country. In July, Stepan Skrypnychenko and Olesia Chychaova arrived in Monmouth, and the couple was followed in November by the Bud family — parents Vitalii and Irene and children Zack, age twelve, and twins Milena and Mark, nine.
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction

Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards

Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

Bailey Petersen of Davenport, Iowa, Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA (January 13, 2023) — Bailey Petersen, a native of Davenport, Iowa, was recently initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Burlington to receive $1 Million grant to rehab homes

Des Moines, IA- The City of Burlington will receive a $1 Million grant for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental properties, according to an announcement from Governor Reynolds. The office of Governor Reynolds announced Thursday, January 12th, a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building. “Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this month,” said Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, Inc. “We’re very excited to come to the community of LeClaire and very much look forward to serving area residents!”
LE CLAIRE, IA
davenportlibrary.com

St. Elizabeth’s Fire: Nurse Anna Neal

January 7th marked 73 years since the tragic St. Elizabeth’s fire occurred in Davenport, Iowa. A fire that not only changed safety standards locally but throughout the entire United States. Forty female patients and one nurse perished that freezing cold night as firefighters, police, and hospital workers desperately tried...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA

