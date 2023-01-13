ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy

O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. A domino effect of delays and cancellations persisted Wednesday, long after the FAA reloaded its pilot alert network. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Business Report: Job growth. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST.
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
KAHULUI, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy