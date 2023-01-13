Read full article on original website
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy
O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. A domino effect of delays and cancellations persisted Wednesday, long after the FAA reloaded its pilot alert network. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Business Report: Job growth. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST.
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices
A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
City Council looking to expand sit-lie law to school zones
Councilmember Tulba said although the Department of Education is a state entity, it's on board with the City Council's resolution in hopes to keep students and teachers safe.
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner
As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
NTSB says ‘cloud shot up vertically’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence
HONOLULU — The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Friday that a “cloud shot up vertically” in front of a Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence that left 25 people injured last month. Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, Hawaiian Airlines Flight...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants near Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots around Honolulu.
Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Chinatown block party shuts down S. Beretania St.
The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. On Jan. 22, we enter the year of the rabbit. With that comes celebrations and road closures.
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
