Someone Called Texas' Mexican Food Bland & Locals Asked Them To 'Leave & Never Come Back'

A Reddit user is getting absolutely roasted by Texans after they boldly called out the state for having restaurants with tasteless Mexican food.

On January 6, one Redditor (u/BrutonRd) made a bold remark in the Texas subreddit thread that asks why the Mexican cuisine is so bland in the Lone Star State. The account follows it up with more food insults that have many locals up in arms.

"Tex-Mex is already bad enough, but even the Mexican food that isn’t Tex-Mex is still bland 95% of the time," the post read, and has 231 comments from Texans defending both cuisines.

Redditors are firing off replies to protect both sides and even giving suggestions of where to find a delicious meal.

"First, this is heresy and you must be punished," an account noted. Then, he proceeded to list the different Lone Star State cities with recommended dining spots.

One person isn't even giving the original publisher the time of day.

"Leave the state of Texas and don't come back," they wrote and received 173 upvotes.

There are basic differences between authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex food. Since they are so subtle, people are quite passionate about them.

The ingredients are the most distinguishable — noticeably, the cheese types and spices are a tell-tale sign of which one you're eating.

For example, Tex-Mex mainly uses yellow cheeses, whereas, Mexican dishes would only ever include white cheese like queso fresco or cotija.

It all comes down to what flavors different people enjoy, however, it seems many Texans believe the original person who started the conversation has it all wrong. They feel there are so many tasty restaurants in the state.