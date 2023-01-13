Weldon Lee Evans, 73, of Richland, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was the former business owner of Evans Supermarket in Lebanon. Survivors include his wife Karol of the home; four children, William Evans of Eureka; Cassie Wilson (Rob) of Waynesville; Lauren Smith (Tim) of Richland and Steven Bartlett (Emily) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Sydney and Max Evans, Cameron and Reese Wilson of Waynesville; Logan and Luke Smith, and Clayton and Boone of Lebanon; several other relatives and many friends.

RICHLAND, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO