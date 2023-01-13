Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
RUTH MARE DURREMAN
Ruth Marie Durreman, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born June 7, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Leopold and Ruth A. Weiss. On July 13, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Pete “Bill’’ Durreman Sr. She was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
JASON LEE MAYHALL
Jason Lee Mayhall, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Alton, Ill. to Jason L. Mayhall Sr. and Helen Whitten. Jason was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Ralph Gregory and his sister, Debbie Zeigenbein.
Laclede Record
MATTIE MAY EDWARDS
Mattie May Edwards, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the Richland Care Center. She is survived by two children, Ronnie D. Edwards (Kristina) of Nikiski, Alaska and Kevin Edwards (Kim) of Lee’s Summit; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Lou Veith (Harry) of Schererville, Ind.; Esther Sherrer of Stoutland; Ruby Noe of Richland; Sally Thorburg of Waterloo, Ill. and Dee Lyon of Columbia, Ill.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
WELDON LEE EVANS
Weldon Lee Evans, 73, of Richland, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was the former business owner of Evans Supermarket in Lebanon. Survivors include his wife Karol of the home; four children, William Evans of Eureka; Cassie Wilson (Rob) of Waynesville; Lauren Smith (Tim) of Richland and Steven Bartlett (Emily) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Sydney and Max Evans, Cameron and Reese Wilson of Waynesville; Logan and Luke Smith, and Clayton and Boone of Lebanon; several other relatives and many friends.
Laclede Record
PAMELA KAYE LOWERY
Pamela Kaye Lowery, 60, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Columbia, to James Lowery and Dixie Lawson. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Teddy Eugene and William. She was the only daughter of seven...
Laclede Record
REMONIA LEE GRAVES
Remonia Lee Graves, 84, of Rolla, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Rolla. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Montreal to Clell Frederick and Eunice (Shivers) Barber, and was raised by Claude and Eunice Barber upon their union. Remonia was preceded in death by her husband...
Laclede Record
RANDY LEE FORD
Randy Lee Ford, 58, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Osage Beach. He was born Dec. 6, 1964, in Lebanon, Mo. to George Alvin and Elgon Marie Griffin Ford. On Oct. 7, 1994, he was united in marriage to Heather Pace. He was preceded in death by his...
Laclede Record
MAXINE LINDSEY
Maxine Lindsey, 90, of Buffalo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Colonial Springs Healthcare in Buffalo. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, to Ralph and Ida (Cofer) Lindsey. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Pauline Lindsey. She grew up in Dallas County and attended...
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction
ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes horse-drawn buggy
Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
threeriverspublishing.com
Phelps Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Tate Michael Huffman was the first baby born at Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri, in 2023, arriving bright and early at 3 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His mother and father, Shelby and David Huffman, of Vienna, Missouri,...
KYTV
Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences. “I got my gun...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a male subject. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the...
KYTV
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
