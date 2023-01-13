Kanye West Got Secretly 'Married' To A Yeezy Designer & Here's What We Know About His New Wife

Kanye West has been out of the spotlight for a while since his antisemitic scandal, but he's been recently spotted spending time with a mystery blonde, who is also apparently his new wife.

TMZ has learned that West recently got hitched again to Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architectural designer, in a private ceremony.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news to US Weekly and told them “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them.”

It’s not clear how long the two dated before tying the knot, but the news of their marriage seems quite sudden, especially since West settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian just two months ago.

West and Kardashian were married for seven years and have four children together.

Although West and Censori reportedly got married in private, it seems the couple has yet to file a marriage certificate to legalize their union.

Now the spotlight is on West’s new lady, and the world doesn’t seem to know much about the mystery woman.

Here's what we found.

Censori, an Australian native, has worked for Yeezy since 2020 and graduated from the University of Melbourne right before joining the company, according to her LinkedIn.

Per an interview with Vogue, Censori still spends time in Melbourne, as well as Los Angeles.

“In Melbourne, I can cultivate my creativity, and L.A. is where I apply it,” Censori said during the interview.

She also recently switched from being a long-term brunette to a platinum blonde and knowing West’s previous relationships, we wouldn’t be surprised if he had something to do with it.

There are also rumours that West’s latest single released last month called “Censori Overload” may be about his new bride.

One of the lyrics reads, "and the bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex 'til marriage,'" which many people are saying is another indication for the sudden marriage.

Censori is 27 years old, which means she's 15 years younger than West, according to the New York Post.

Playing along with the “mystery woman” theme or protecting her privacy, Censori seems to have deactivated her Instagram account.

The new couple was recently spotted enjoying a meal together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, reported TMZ.

West appeared to be wearing a wedding ring during the outing.

It's unknown how Kardashian feels about the new union as she hasn't addressed the news, although she posted some cryptic stories in the past 24 hours, which can't be confirmed if it's about West's new marriage.

"Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you," one of the quotes read.

"'People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that," read another.

During a recent appearance on the Angie Martinez IRLpodcast, Kardashian called co-parenting difficult.

"Co-parenting, it's really f*ing hard, but I had the best day and the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids," said Kardashian.