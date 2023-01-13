ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

wcbe.org

ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Celebrates 48th Annual MLK Day

Hundreds turned out to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a march through downtown Cincinnati and a program at Music Hall. The events planned by the Cincinnati MLK Coalition centered around the theme "Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community," which King explored in the final book he published before his death in 1968. Organizers said the theme is appropriate given current political, racial and economic tensions in America.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

New book explores the history of Black studies

For hundreds of years, America’s public education system has left much of African American history out of the curricula. But the establishment of Black studies departments and programs in colleges and universities starting in the late 1960s sought to address the omission of Black people from a variety of educational disciplines.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans

Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Police contact FBI about Pitzer case

WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
WILMINGTON, OH

