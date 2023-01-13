Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Ohio law has housing advocates concerned, rifts among the Ohio GOP and more top stories
Housing advocates worry a new Ohio law could make millions of dollars in rental assistance impossible to distribute. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll dive into their concerns and hear how it impacts affordable housing projects. Then, the Hamilton County Republican Party needs a new leader at a time when the...
wcbe.org
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
WRBI Radio
Brookville man files federal suit against town, council members, police officers
— A Brookville man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Brookville, Brookville Town Council, and two police officers as a result of his arrest a year ago this month. In the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, Trevin Thalheimer is seeking monetary damages and requesting...
spectrumnews1.com
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Fox 19
Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Celebrates 48th Annual MLK Day
Hundreds turned out to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a march through downtown Cincinnati and a program at Music Hall. The events planned by the Cincinnati MLK Coalition centered around the theme "Reckoning with Chaos, Creating Community," which King explored in the final book he published before his death in 1968. Organizers said the theme is appropriate given current political, racial and economic tensions in America.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
wvxu.org
New book explores the history of Black studies
For hundreds of years, America’s public education system has left much of African American history out of the curricula. But the establishment of Black studies departments and programs in colleges and universities starting in the late 1960s sought to address the omission of Black people from a variety of educational disciplines.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans
Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
wnewsj.com
Police contact FBI about Pitzer case
WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
